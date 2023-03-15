GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The big news is out! Charity Lawson, a former contestant vying for Zach Shallcross‘ heart on season 27 of “The Bachelor”, is getting another shot at love as The Bachelorette’s newest lead! During “The Bachelor: Women Tell All” special, which aired Tuesday night on ABC, Jessie Palmer shared the exciting news with Charity during a game of “This or That.”

After asking if Charity would prefer “Bachelor in Paradise” or “The Bachelorette”, Charity chose “The Bachelorette” to which Jessie replied, “Well, I’m glad you said that because Charity, I want you to be our next Bachelorette.”

Charity was in full shock and accepted with tears of joy! She even went on to share the huge announcement with her family. Watch the full reveal uploaded to Bachelor Nation on ABC’s YouTube.

When does Season 20 of “The Bachelorette” starring Charity Lawson air?

According to ABC, “the captivating 27-year-old will begin handing out roses when the series returns this summer.” The broadcast company hasn’t shared a specific air date yet, but these details are forthcoming. West Michiganders can catch new episodes on ABC 4, and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Fun facts about Charity Lawson

Charity Lawson accepts a rose from Zach Shallcross. Photo courtesy of ABC/Craig Sjodin.

Charity is a child and family therapist from Columbus, GA

Earned a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University

Is searching for a life partner who “loves dogs, thrifting and a good tailgate; but, above all else, is honest, empathetic and values her for who she is.”

Has parents who have been married for over 47 years and is “eager to find a lasting love matching their example.”

I’ve waited forever to find the love of my life. And it blows my mind that I can meet my person and be engaged and literally have my happily ever after! Charity Lawson

Congratulations, Charity!