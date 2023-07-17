GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- When it comes to finding love, there’s no age limit, and Gerry Turner is more than ready to prove it! The 71-year-old patriarch from Indiana is about to show all of America “that love stories, like so many other things, only get better with age,” as he takes on a quest to find love after loss, as ABC’s first-ever “Golden Bachelor!”

The Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner. (ABC/Brian Bowen Smith)

What is the ‘Golden Bachelor’?

You may be familiar with “The Bachelor”, “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise”, but according to ABC, “The Golden Bachelor” showcases a whole new kind of love story-one from the golden years. Hosted by Jesse Palmer, this all-new unscripted series will showcase one “hopeless romantics second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life.”

Check out the official trailer uploaded to ABC’s YouTube channel here.

Everything to know about Gerry Turner, the first ever ‘Golden Bachelor’

Meet the man looking to find the woman of his dreams!

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR – stars Gerry Turner. (ABC/Brian Bowen Smith)

Where is Gerry from?

According to ABC, Gerry is from Indiana and lives in his dream house on a beautiful lake.

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR stars Jenny Young, Angie Warner, Payton Young, Gerry Turner, and Charlie Young. (ABC/Brian Bowen Smith)

Has Gerry ever been married before?

Yes! In 1974, Gerry married his high school sweetheart, Toni. The couple shared a beautiful marriage of 43 years and have two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. Sadly in 2017, Toni fell ill and passed away.

What does Gerry enjoy doing in his spare time?

As shared by ABC, Gerry enjoys “hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts.”

When does “The Golden Bachelor” premiere, and where can I watch it?

ABC hasn’t announced a specific premiere date, but viewers can expect to tune in for the debut this Fall. West Michiganders can watch on ABC 4, and episodes will be available to stream on demand and Hulu the day following their premieres.