GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Spooky season is over, and “the most wonderful time of the year” is right around the corner! The holidays will be here before we know it, and ABC is spreading seasonal cheer this November and December with festive programming. So, aside from setting up your décor and jamming out to joyful music, boost your excitement for the holidays by turning your channels to ABC 4!

Here’s a schedule of upcoming ABC programming:

Wednesday, Nov. 16

8-8:30 pm: “The Conners” (Thanksgiving-themed episode)

8:30-9 pm: “The Goldbergs” (Thanksgiving-themed episode)

9:31-10 pm: “Home Economics” (Thanksgiving-themed episode)

Tuesday, Nov. 22

10-11 pm: “The Rookie: Feds” (Thanksgiving-themed episode)

Sunday, Nov. 27

7-7:30 pm: “Mickey Saves Christmas” (new)

7:30-8 pm: “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”

8-10 pm: “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” (new)

Monday, Nov. 28

8-10 pm: “The Great Christmas Light Fight” (Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Nov. 29

8-9 pm: “Love Actually: 20 Years Later- A Diane Sawyer/ABC News Special” (new)

Holiday programming to catch this December:

Thursday, Dec. 1

8-9 pm: “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town”

9-10:01 pm: “CMA Country Christmas” (new)

Monday, Dec. 5

8-10 pm: “The Great Christmas Light Fight” (new)

Tuesday, Dec. 6

8-9 pm: “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (holiday-themed episode)

9-10 pm: “Press Your Luck” (holiday-themed episode)

10-11 pm: “The 100,000 Pyramid” (holiday-themed episode)

Wednesday, Dec. 7

8-8:30 pm: “The Conners” (holiday-themed episode)

8:30-9 pm: “The Goldbergs” (holiday-themed episode)

9-9:31 pm: “Abbott Elementary” (holiday-themed episode)

9:31-10 pm: “Home Economics” (holiday-themed episode)

Thursday, Dec. 8

8-10:01 pm: “The Wonderful World of Disney: Frozen II” (Broadcast Premiere)

Monday, Dec. 12

8-10 pm: The Great Christmas Light Fight” (Season Finale)

Tuesday, Dec. 13

8-8:30 pm: “Mickey Saves Christmas”

8:30-9 pm: “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”

9-9:30 pm “Disney Prep & Landing”

9:30-10 pm: “Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty Vs. Nice”

Wednesday, Dec. 14

8-9 pm: “A Very Backstreet Holiday” (new)

10-11 pm: “Finding Harmony” (new)

Tuesday, Dec. 20

8-9 pm: “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

9-9:30 pm: “Toy Story That Time Forgot”

9:30-10 pm: “Shrek the Halls”

Saturday, Dec. 24

8-10 pm: “The Wonderful World of Disney: Home Alone”

Sunday, Dec. 25

10 am-noon (ET)

7-9 am (PT) “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” (new)

Monday, Dec. 26

9-11 pm: “The Year: 2022” (new)

Saturday, Dec. 31

8-10 pm: “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023” (new)

10-10:30 pm: “Local Programming”

10:30 pm-2:13 am “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023” (new)