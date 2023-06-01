GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s been months since the big news has been revealed! Charity Lawson, a former contestant vying for Zach Shallcross’ heart on season 27 of “The Bachelor“, is getting another shot at love as The Bachelorette’s newest lead! During “The Bachelor: Women Tell All Special”, which aired in early March on ABC, Jessie Palmer shared the exciting news with Charity during a game of “This or That.”

Relive the moment Charity Lawson was surprised with the Bachelorette news!

After asking if Charity would prefer “Bachelor in Paradise” or “The Bachelorette”, Charity chose “The Bachelorette” to which Jessie replied, “Well, I’m glad you said that because Charity, I want you to be our next Bachelorette.”

Charity was in full shock and accepted with tears of joy! She even went on to share the huge announcement with her family. Watch the full reveal uploaded to Bachelor Nation on ABC’s YouTube.

When does Season 20 of “The Bachelorette” starring Charity Lawson air?

According to ABC, “the captivating 27-year-old will begin handing out roses when the series returns this at 8 p.m. on Monday, June 26. West Michiganders can catch new episodes on ABC 4, and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

ABC reveals season 20 contestants of “The Bachelorette” featuring two men from Michigan

According to ABC, there are 25 Bachelor’s in search of love with Charity Lawson, and two of them are from our great state–Michigan!

Aaron B., 29, a software salesman from San Diego, Calif.

Aaron S., 33, a firefighter from San Diego, Calif.

Adrian, 33, a realtor from Northridge, Calif.

Brayden, 24, a travel nurse from San Diego, Calif.

Caleb A., 29, a resident physician from Ann Arbor, Mich.

Caleb B., 24, a pro wrestler from Orlando, Fla.

Christopher “Chris,” 27, a world record jumper from White Plains, N.Y.

Dotun, 30, an integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, N.Y.

James, 28, an attorney from Chicago, Ill.

Joe, 32, a tech operations director from San Francisco, Calif.

Joseph “Joey,” 27, a tennis pro from Lawai, Hawaii.

John., 27, a data scientist from New York, N.Y.

John Henry, 30, an underwater welder from Virginia Beach, Va.

Josh, 28, a Harvard grad student from Bethlehem, Pa.

Kaleb K., 26, construction salesman from Norcross, Ga.

Ahmad Khalid “Khalid,” 28, a tech recruiter from Dearborn, Mich.

Michael, 28, a yacht captain from Chicago, Ill.

Nicholas “Nick,” 32, an HR executive from Bayonne, N.J.

Peter, 33, an airline pilot from New York, N.Y.

Sean, 25, a software sales representative from Tampa, Fla.

Spencer, 32, a medical sales director from Moorpark, Calif.

Tanner, 30, a mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, Pa.

Taylor, 32, a loan officer from Springboro, Ohio

Warwick, 27, a construction manager from Nashville, Tenn.

Xavier, 27, a biomedical scientist from Carrboro, N.C.

Michigan contestants:

Fun facts about Charity Lawson

Charity is a child and family therapist from Columbus, GA

Earned a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University

Is searching for a life partner who “loves dogs, thrifting and a good tailgate; but, above all else, is honest, empathetic and values her for who she is.”

Has parents who have been married for over 47 years and is “eager to find a lasting love matching their example.”

I’ve waited forever to find the love of my life. And it blows my mind that I can meet my person and be engaged and literally have my happily ever after! Charity Lawson

Congratulations, Charity!