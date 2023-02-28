GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Roll out the red carpet! Hollywood is gearing up for one the biggest nights in entertainment, the 95th Oscars! Here is everything to know about the 2023 ceremony, including this year’s host, nominees, performers and song list!

When does the 2023 Oscars take place, and where will it be hosted?

The 95th Oscars will be hosted live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The show begins at 8 pm on Sunday, March 12, and will be televised on ABC. West Michiganders can tune in by turning their channels to ABC 4!

Who is hosting the 95th Oscars?

As previously announced, this year’s host is “Emmy-winning funnyman” Jimmy Kimmel! According to ABC, this isn’t Kimmel’s first rodeo as he has hosted “back-to-back broadcasts in 2017 (89th Awards) and 2018 (90th Awards).”

In a recent statement, Kimmel shared his excitement about returning to the Oscars stage!

“Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said ‘no,’” said Kimmel.

Performers and song list for the 95th Oscars:

Rihanna will perform the Oscar-nominated song “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Sophia Carson, accompanied by songwriter Diane Warren, will perform the Oscar-nominated song “Applause” from “Tell It like a Woman”

Oscar-winning multihyphenate David Byrne, Oscar-nominated actor Stephanie Hsu and music trio Son Lux will take the stage together to perform the Oscar-nominated song “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Viewers and attendees can also expect a performance of the Oscar-nominated song “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”.

According to ABC and The Academy, producers will continue to announce additional talent joining the show in the coming weeks.

2023 Nominees:

Was your favorite actor, director, costume designer, or film nominated for an award? Check out the complete list of nominees and categories here.