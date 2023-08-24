GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Miley Cyrus is celebrating the release of her new single “Used To Be Young” in a big way! On Friday, Aug. 25, fans can enjoy the song and video for the first time, but on Thursday, Aug. 24, a special televised event, “Endless Summer Vacation Continued (Backyard Sessions),” is airing from 10-11 p.m. on ABC.

What is Miley Cyrus’ “Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions)?”

According to ABC, the TV special features reimagined stories and insights from “the many chapters of Miley’s life.” Viewers will watch brand-new interviews and hear music from Miley’s latest release, “Endless Summer Vacation,” which features her hit single “Flowers” and another chart-topping classic hit.

Photo courtesy of Michael Esposito/dgepress

Where can I watch “Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions)?

West Michiganders can tune in on ABC 4! The new reimagined TV special will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

What is “Used To Be Young” about?

In a heartfelt post shared to Miley’s Instagram on Aug. 26, the 30-year-old award-winning singer described the meaning behind her upcoming single.

“These lyrics were written almost 2 years ago at the beginning of my ESV. It was at a time I felt misunderstood. I have spent the last 18 months painting a sonic picture of my perspective to share with you,” Miley said.

“The time has arrived to release a song that I could perfect forever. Although my work is done, this song will continue to write itself every day. The fact it remains unfinished is part of its beauty. That is my life at this moment…unfinished yet complete.”

Fans can read the song’s lyrics on Miley’s Instagram and pre-save “Used To Be Young” on the singer’s website.