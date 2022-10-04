GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- ABC is expanding its Fall primetime television series lineup. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the broadcast network will introduce viewers to “Alaska Daily”, an upcoming drama series written by Academy Award winner Tom McCarthy and stars Oscar Award-winning actress Hilary Swank.

What is “Alaska Daily”?

According to ABC, Alaska Daily follows the journey of Eileen Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank), a fierce yet recently disgraced reporter who leaves her high-profile career in New York City to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage, Alaska. Fitzgerald is on a mission of personal and professional redemption as she seeks a fresh start.

In an online trailer uploaded to YouTube, viewers catch a preview of the series’ first season. In the trailer’s open, Eileen Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank) learns about the responsibilities of her new role– finding answers to why a handful of Indigenous women have gone missing in the area. Newspaper editor Stanley Cornik (played by Jeff Perry) assigns Fitzgerald to team up with another local reporter Rosalind “Roz” Friendly (played by Grace Dove) to investigate the murders and cold cases as the goal of the newspaper is to “show who’s to blame,” he says.

ALASKA DAILY. (ABC/Darko Sikman) GRACE DOVE, HILARY SWANK

Throughout the trailer, Fitzgerald and Friendly’s attempt to uncover hidden truths and facts about the missing women progresses even without much assistance from “cops and politicians”. As the two journalists dig deeper, we learn they receive threats. While taking a phone call, a mystery man tells Fitzgerald that “Alaska doesn’t need another corrupt reporter spewing lies.” He even warns her to “go back to New York before something bad happens.”

Although Fitzgerald quickly realizes Anchorage has a dark side, she persists in searching for the missing women, encourages her colleagues to “choose to fight and report news together”, and by the end of the trailer, she reveals the newspaper has a big story to break.

What answers will Fitzgerald uncover? How will she adjust to her new life in Anchorage? Follow her journey by tuning into the “Alaska Daily” premiere on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m.

Where to watch “Alaska Daily”?

Michiganders can watch on ABC 4 West Michigan and stream the following day on Hulu.

“Alaska Daily” cast:

The series stars Hilary Swank (Eileen Fitzgerald), Jeff Perry (Stanley Cornik), Matt Malloy (Bob Young), Meridith Holzman (Claire Muncy), Grace Dove (Rosalind “Roz” Friendly), Pable Castelblanco (Gabriel Martin), Ami Park (Jieun Park), and Craig Frank (Austin Greene).