GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The stakes are higher than ever as Dancing with the Stars’ five remaining couples fight for a spot in the upcoming finale! While we wait another week to see which celeb and pro dancer claims the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, it’s time to tune into the ultimate semi-final showdown at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Everything in-store during the Dancing with the Stars’ semi-finals:

According to ABC, “each couple will perform one final ballroom dance style and one final Latin dance style as they battle it out for scores and votes. Additionally, there will be a special performance by the professional dancers joining the DWTS LIVE 20254 Tour.”

Who are the five remaining couples on ‘Dancing with the Stars?’

The remaining couples and their dance styles/songs include:

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy performing a Samba to “Samba” by Gloria Estefan and a Waltz to “La Vie en Rose” by Lady Gaga.

(Disney/Eric McCandless) VAL CHMERKOVSKY, XOCHITL GOMEZ

TV and film star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber performing a Jive to “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins and a Waltz to “Come Away With Me” by Norah Jones.

(Disney/Eric McCandless) ALYSON HANNIGAN, SASHA FARBER

Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev performing a Rumba to “Love The Way You Lie Part III” by Skylar Grey and a Quickstep to “BO$$” by Fifth Harmony.

(Disney/Eric McCandless) ARTEM CHIGVINTSEV, CHARITY LAWSON

Ariana Madix (“Vanderpump Rules”) and pro Pasha Pashkov performing a Jive to “Runaway Baby” by Bruno Mars and a Foxtrot to “Trampoline” by SHAED & ZAYN.

(Disney/Eric McCandless) ARIANA MADIX, PASHA PASHKOV

GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach performing a Viennese Waltz to “I Won’t Give Up” by Jason Mraz and a Paso Doble to “Diablo Rojo” by Rodrigo y Gabriela.

(Disney/Eric McCandless) JASON MRAZ, DANIELLA KARAGACH

How can I vote for my favorite couple on ‘Dancing with the Stars’?

(Disney/Eric McCandless) DANCING WITH THE STARS

As stated by ABC, “Fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the EST/CST time zones.

During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories, and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans with a participating U.S. wireless carrier can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text).

Live viewer votes will be combined with the judges scores each episode to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination.”

How can I tune into the semi-finals?

West Michiganders can tune in live on ABC 4. The episode will also simulcast on ABC and Disney+ (local time zones) and can be streamed on Hulu the following day.