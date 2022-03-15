‘

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The search for the next American Idol continues as Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie hit the road to find the next national singing sensation. During week three of auditions, the judges headed to California, Texas and Tennessee to discover fresh talent. Check out the latest must-see performances if you haven’t already, and join us for week four of auditions at 8 pm on Sunday, March 20, on My ABC WOTV4.

Tristan Gressett is a jack of all trades

(ABC/Eric McCandless) TRISTEN GRESSETT

Tristan Gressett does it all! He has an edgy look, an energetic personality and the talent to match! He’s a 17-year-old who declares he’s ready to rock the judge’s world, and that he does! He performs a rendition of Billy Joel’s “Piano Man”. While the judges are impressed, they are concerned his performance is a bit gimmicky and give him another chance.

See how Tristan’s second performance turns out by watching it here.

TikTok singer Abigial Brooks sweeps the judges away

(ABC/Eric McCandless) ABIGAIL BROOKS

Abigail Brooks is a viral TikTok sensation who dreams of having a career similar to Barbra Streisand. She’s a barista by day, but once customers leave, she grabs a broom to which she sings with and pretends she’s performing on stage. This time around, she’s auditioning on a different stage.

Catch her dreamy performance here.

Is Dakota Hayden Luke Bryan’s long-lost son?

(ABC/Eric McCandless) DAKOTA HAYDEN

Every so often, Luke Bryan meets a country music artist who makes a good impression and just so happens to favor his son. 17-year-old Kentucky native Dakota Hayden doesn’t have a hard time doing so. Although his guitar may need a little tuning, he has the full country music artist package.

Watch his performance here.

Taniya Boatwright takes a leap of faith

(ABC/Eric McCandless) TANIYA BOATWRIGHT

After watching Willie Spence compete on American Idol, Taniya Boatwright decided to give it a shot! While she has a charming spirit and voice, it wasn’t enough to snag a golden ticket. The 17-year-old delivers a beautiful rendition of “A Change is Gonna Come”, but the judges believe she needs more time to discover her artistry. Katy and Luke give Taniya a “no” while Lionel responds with a “yes” and an encouraging message.

Watch the performance here.

More Idol performances

