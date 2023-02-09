GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Love is in the air, and it isn’t only because Valentine’s Day is around the corner! Week four of “The Bachelor” starring Zach Shallcross kicks off on Monday, Feb. 13, and this time the 26-year-old tech executive is embarking on an “international journey to find love” by heading to the romantic beaches of The Bahamas!

Paradise is always a dream, but in true Bachelor form, drama is bound to spew! Here’s a breakdown of the upcoming episode airing at 8 pm on ABC 4 West Michigan.

Zach and Katherine take a deep dive into love

The Bahamas are known for its gorgeous views, warm weather, inhabited tropical islands, cays and the largest underwater sculpture in the world, which is all the more reason why Zach sets off on an adventure to explore it! Luckily, one of the women gets to join him on his excursion.

ABC reveals, the Bachelor “sets sail to explore the world’s largest underwater sculpture (Ocean Atlas) and see how deep his connection with one lucky girl can grow.” Who is this mystery woman? According to an episode preview breakdown uploaded by Bachelor Fantake on YouTube, the lucky one-on-one date recipient is Katherine. Need a refresher? Katherine is a 26-year-old registered nurse from Tampa, FL., and received the first group date rose in week two.

Tune in to see whether the pair’s connection sinks or floats!

Fried fish, fried feelings

THE BACHELOR (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) ZACH SHALLCROSS

After spending a day in the water, Zach decides to head back to land and invite the women to a fish-fry party the next day. What’s expected to be a lighthearted gathering takes a turn, as “drama bubbles up when one woman refuses to let someone steal him away,” ABC teases. Matters only worsen as the Bachelor learns one of the women may not be there for the right reasons.

“I don’t know what’s true and what’s not, but I need to get to the bottom of it quick,” Zach tells the women. After learning one of the ladies is only in the competition for “social media and personal gain,” The Bachelor calls a meeting with the group to address his concerns “head on”, ABC reveals.

Does this call for a dramatic elimination? Watch an additional preview trailer published by Bachelor Nation on ABC.

The 17 women vying for Zach’s heart are the following:

Aly, 26, a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Ga.

Anastasia, 30, a content marketing manager from San Diego, Calif.

Ariel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, N.Y.

Brooklyn, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Okla.

Charity, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga.

Davia, 25, a marketing manager from Charleston, S.C.

Gabriella “Gabi,” 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vt.

Genevie, 26, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Md.

Greer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas.

Jessica “Jess,” 23, an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Fla.

Kaitlyn “Kaity,” 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas.

Katherine “Kat,” 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Fla.

Kylee, 25, a postpartum nurse from Charlotte, N.C.

Mercedes, 24, a nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, Iowa

Watch week four of “The Bachelor” with us at 8 pm on Monday, Feb. 13 on ABC 4 West Michigan!