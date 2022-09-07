GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Country Music’s biggest night, “The 56th Annual CMA Awards”, returns Wednesday, Nov. 9! In preparation for the live televised event, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning in Nashville, the Country Music Association has announced its final nominees. According to ABC, first-time nominee Lainey Wilson tops the list with six nominations, and Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally and Chris Stapleton follow with five nominations each.

There’s only one way to discover which stars will take home a CMA Award and broadcast award this year, tune in on ABC 4 West Michigan and see who else is nominated for an award by referring to the list featured below.

List provided by ABC/Country Music Association

“The 56th Annual CMA Awards” Final Nominees

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 10: Luke Bryan speaks on stage during the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)


Entertainer of the Year

  • Luke Combs   
  • Miranda Lambert    
  • Chris Stapleton  
  • Carrie Underwood   
  • Morgan Wallen 

Single of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer  

  • “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan 
    Producer: Paul DiGiovanni 
    Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley 
  • “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney) 
    Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins 
    Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat 
  • “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde 
    Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne 
    Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore 
  • “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson 
    Producer: Trent Willmon 
    Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke 
  • “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton 
    Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton 
    Mix Engineer: Vance Powell 

Album of the Year

 Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s) 

  • Growin’ Up – Luke Combs 
    Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton 
    Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews 
  • Humble Quest – Maren Morris 
    Producer: Greg Kurstin 
    Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea 
  • Palomino – Miranda Lambert 
    Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves 
    Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning 
  • Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson 
    Producer: Jay Joyce 
    Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen 
  • Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion 
    Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion 
    Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank 

Song of the Year

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

  • “Buy Dirt” 
    Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins 
  • “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” 
    Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce 
  • “Sand In My Boots”  
    Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne 
  • “Things A Man Oughta Know” 
    Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson 
  • “You Should Probably Leave” 
    Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton 

Female Vocalist of the Year 

  • Miranda Lambert 
  • Ashley McBryde 
  • Carly Pearce 
  • Carrie Underwood 
  • Lainey Wilson 

Male Vocalist of the Year

  • Eric Church 
  • Luke Combs 
  • Cody Johnson 
  • Chris Stapleton 
  • Morgan Wallen 

Vocal Group of the Year

  • Lady A 
  • Little Big Town 
  • Midland 
  • Old Dominion 
  • Zac Brown Band 

Vocal Duo of the Year

  • Brooks & Dunn 
  • Brothers Osborne 
  • Dan + Shay 
  • LOCASH 
  • Maddie & Tae 

Musical Event of the Year
Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)  

  • “Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY 
    Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman 
  • “If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood 
    Producer: Michael Knox 
  • “Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi) 
    Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
  • “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson) 
    Producer: Zach Crowell 
  • “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde 
    Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne 

Musician of the Year

  • Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle 
  • Paul Franklin, Steel guitar 
  • Brent Mason, Guitar 
  • Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo 
  • Derek Wells, Guitar 

Music Video of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)  

  • “I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton) 
    Director: Blake Lively 
  • “Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi) 
    Director: Harper Smith 
  • “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson) 
    Director: Michael Monaco 
  • “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde 
    Director: Alexa Campbell 
  • “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson 
    Director: Dustin Haney 

New Artist of the Year

  • HARDY 
  • Walker Hayes 
  • Cody Johnson 
  • Parker McCollum 
  • Lainey Wilson 

Finalists of the “2022 CMA Broadcast Awards” (Broadcast Personality of the Year)


Weekly National

  • “American Country Countdown” (Kix Brooks) – Westwood One
  • “The Country Top 40 with Fitz” (Cory Fitzner) – Hubbard Radio
  • “The Crook & Chase Countdown” (Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase) – iHeartMedia
  • “Today’s Country with Kelleigh Bannen” (Kelleigh Bannen) – Apple Music Radio
  • “With Elaina” (Elaina Smith) – Westwood One 

Daily National

  • “Angie Ward” – iHeartMedia 
  • “The Big D and Bubba Show” (Derek “Big D” Haskins, Sean “Bubba” Powell, Patrick Thomas, and Carsen Humphreville) – Compass Media Networks 
  • “The Bobby Bones Show” (Bobby Bones, Amy Brown, “Lunchbox” Dan Chappell, Eddie Garcia, “Morgan #2” Huelsman, “Raymundo” Ray Slater, “Scuba Steve” Stephen Spradlin, “Mike D” Rodriguez, and “Phone Screener Abby” Anderson) – Premiere Networks 
  • “Nights with Elaina” (Elaina Smith) – Westwood One
  • “The Sam Alex Show” (Sam Alex) – Sam Alex Productions, LLC 

Major Market

  • “The Andie Summers Show” (Andie Summers) – WXTU, Philadelphia, Pa.
  • “Chris Carr & Company” (Chris Carr, Kia Becht, and McKaila Poppen) – KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.
  • “Danny Dwyer” – KUPL, Portland, Ore.
  • “Josh, Rachael & Grunwald” (Josh Holleman, Rachel Hunter, and Steve Grunwald) – WYCD, Detroit, Mich.
  • “The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister” (Matt McAllister, Emily Raines, and Joe Wallace) – KKWF, Seattle, Wash. 

Large Market

  • “Jim, Deb & Kevin” (Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt and Kevin Freeman) – WFMS, Indianapolis, Ind. 
  • “The Wayne D Show” (“Wayne D” Danielson and Tay Hamilton) – WSIX, Nashville, Tenn.
  • “The Dale Carter Morning Show” (Dale Carter) – KFKF, Kansas City, Mo. 
  • “The Big Dave Show” (“Big Dave” Chandler, Chelsie Shinkle, Jason “Stattman” Statt, and Ashley Hempfling) – WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio 
  • “The Wake Up Call with David and Kelli” (David Bugenske and Kelli Green) – KFRG, Riverside-San Bernardino, Calif. 
  • “The New Q-Morning Crew with Mike and Amanda” (Mike Wheless and Amanda Daughtry) – WQDR, Raleigh-Durham, N.C. 

Medium Market

  • “Buzz Jackson” – KIIM, Tucson, Ariz.
  • “Cliff & Tanya in the Morning” (Cliff Dumas and Tanya Brakebill) – KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif. 
  • “Julie and DJ in the Morning” (“Julie K” Kansy, “D.J. Thee Trucker” Dale Sellers, and Jon Dennis) – WPCV, Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla. 
  • “New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody” (Nancy Wilson and Aaron “Woody” Woods) – WHKO, Dayton, Ohio
  • “Steve & Gina In The Morning” (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton) – KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa 

Small Market

  • “The Cat Pak Morning Show with Brent and Mel” (Brent Lane and Mel McCrae) – WYCT, Pensacola, Fla.
  • “Dr. Shane and Tess in the Morning” (“Dr. Shane” Collins and Tess Connell) – WPAP, Panama City, Fla. 
  • “The Eddie Foxx Show” (Eddie Foxx and Amanda Foxx) – WKSF, Asheville, N.C.
  • “Liz & Scotty in the Morning” (Liz Del Grosso and Scotty Cox) – KCLR, Columbia, Mo.
  • “Officer Don & DeAnn” (“Officer Don” Evans and DeAnn Stephens) – WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky. 

Finalists of the “2022 CMA Broadcast Awards” (Radio Station of The Year )


Major Market

  • KILT – Houston, Texas 
  • KNIX – Phoenix, Ariz. 
  • KSCS – Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas 
  • WXTU – Philadelphia, Pa.  
  • WYCD – Detroit, Mich. 

Large Market 

  • KFKF – Kansas City, Mo. 
  • WIRK – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Fla. 
  • WMIL – Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.  
  • WQDR – Raleigh-Durham, N.C. 
  • WSIX – Nashville, Tenn. 

Medium Market 

  • KXKT – Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa 
  • WHKO – Dayton, Ohio 
  • WIVK – Knoxville, Tenn. 
  • WQMX – Akron, Ohio 
  • WUSY – Chattanooga, Tenn. 

Small Market 

  • WCOW – La Crosse, Wis. 
  • WKML – Fayetteville, N.C. 
  • WKXC – Augusta, Ga. 
  • WXBQ – Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va. 
  • WXFL – Florence-Muscle Shoals, Ala. 