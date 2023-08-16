GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Wondering what to watch on TV this Wednesday, Aug. 16? Turn your channels to ABC 4 West Michigan to catch the finales of two hit primetime series, “Judge Steve Harvey” and “The Wonder Years!” Here’s of preview of the forthcoming episodes.

Coming up on the season two finale of “Judge Steve Harvey”

Episode: “Sushi in Vegas Is Like the Wings of Atlanta”

“Judge Steve Harvey.” (Photo courtesy of ABC/Wilford Harewood)

At 8 p.m., let’s head to the courtroom for the season two finale of “Judge Steve Harvey.” According to ABC, Steve Harvey serves as a judge, jury and star, and must rule on various cases in his courtroom based on good old common sense. Wednesday evening’s court cases include feuds over a relationship security deposit, action-figure values and wandering farm animals.

What to expect during “The Wonder Years” season finale

Episode: “The Happiest Place on Earth”

“The Wonder Years” (Photo courtesy of ABC/John Fleenor)

Join us for the season two finale of “The Wonder Years” at 9:30 p.m. During the finale, the Williams family decides to go on a vacation. While traveling, Kim suggests taking a trip to Austin College and Dean proposes visiting Disneyland. Later on, Bill reflects on his life choices after reconnecting with his old bandmates.

