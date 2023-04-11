GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- One of ABC’s most popular comedies and mockumentary sitcoms, “Abbott Elementary,” is closing out its second season with more epic punchlines and a highly anticipated finale! Here’s a synopsis of the last episode titled “Franklin Institute.”

What happens during ‘Franklin Institute’ episode on ‘Abbott Elementary?’

Mark your calendars for April 19! “Abbott Elementary’s” season finale is airing at 9 p.m., and the school is in for a wild ride. ABC recently revealed “Abbott Elementary takes a field trip to the Franklin Institute.” Meanwhile, “Gregory is eager to spend time with a reluctant Janine who is avoiding him,” and “Ava teaches the students about aliens, leading to chaos when someone spots an extraterrestrial in the museum.”

ICYMI: Taraji P. Henson made her ‘Abbott Elementary’ debut!

Last Wednesday, Golden Globe Award-winning actor Taraji P. Henson appeared on “Abbott Elementary” as Vanetta, Janine’s (Quinta Brunson’s) mom. During the episode titled “Mom”, Janine planned to enjoy a solo trip during Memorial Day weekend. However, her holiday plans come to an abrupt end after her mother arrived unexpectedly and asked for help. Prior to the episode airing, Abbott Elementary uploaded a preview trailer to its official Facebook page and Taraji’s shared a glimpse during her interview on “The View.”

In the clip, Janine spoke with her class and was interrupted by the sounds of familiar footsteps. As the sounds of high heels inched closer, a student pointed to the classroom doorway and asked, “Who’s that?”

Vanetta made a fabulous entrance, green mink coat and all, and made it known that Janine’s students “have the greatest teacher in the world” because “she learned from the best.”

Vanetta’s unannounced visit ensued because Janine missed her phone call. While Janine sorted out her mommy issues, Gregory noticed his colleagues were great at small talk and realized he needed to brush up on his social skills.

It was surely a must-see episode, and the finale will be too! We invite viewers to tune in on ABC 4 West Michigan.