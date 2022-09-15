GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s Thursday, Sept. 15, and two of ABC’s summer game shows are ending—for now! Here’s a glimpse of what to expect during the season finales of “Press Your Luck” and “Generation Gap”, airing on ABC 4 West Michigan!

What happens during the season finale of “Press Your Luck”?

PRESS YOUR LUCK – ALEEN KOJAYAN, JEREMY OWUSU, BARRY LANDER, ELIZABETH BANKS

During the season finale of “Press Your Luck” titled “The Curse of One More Spin”, viewers and contestants are in for another “nail-biter”. Contestants Aleen Kojayan from La Habra Heights, CA, Jeremy Owusu from the Bronx, NY, and Barry Lander from San Diego, CA, compete for money and try their best to avoid the WHAMMY.

Watch it at 8 p.m. on ABC 4 West Michigan!

Inside the season finale of “Generation Gap”.

GENERATION GAP, Thursday, Sept. 8 episode (ABC/Raymond Liu) BONNIE SPIKE MULER, DIVINA ÒDEEÓ CLIFFORD-BREMNER

At 8 p.m., join us for the final episode of “Generation Gap” titled “Party in the Nude”. According to ABC, viewers are in for a treat when Political commentator and American Broadcast Journalist Anderson Cooper makes a special guest appearance. Cooper will join game show host Kelly Ripa and contestants to watch them compete for big prizes!

“Generation Gap” is “produced by MGM Television, Kimmelot and Milojo. Mark Burnett, Jimmy Kimmel, Barry Poznick, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Albert Bianchini, Alycia Rossiter and Jonathan Kimmel serve as executive producers,” ABC shares.

Is your favorite game show ending? Are you in the mood to watch something new? See which popular ABC shows are returning and debuting this September!