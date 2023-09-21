GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- If you’re searching for great shows to watch on TV, then turn your channels to ABC 4. On Thursday, Sept. 21, viewers can tune into fun primetime entertainment by catching the season finales of “Generation Gap” and “The Prank Panel.” Here’s a preview of what’s in store.

What is ‘Generation Gap’ about?

Photo courtesy of ABC/Raymond Liu

Hosted by Kelly Rippa, “Generation Gap” is the ultimate battle of the ages! This comedy quiz game show features seniors and juniors paired together on teams to answer challenging questions related to pop culture and previous generations!

What happens during the season finale of ‘Generation Gap?’

At 8 p.m., watch along as seniors and juniors receive a lesson in flamenco when this week’s surprise celebrity guest, Charo, appears. The season finale is titled “Tickle Tickle.”

Photo courtesy of ABC/Cara Howe.

What is ‘The Prank Panel?’

As previously reported, “The Prank Panel” lets everyday people pitch pranks targeting family members, friends and co-workers to a panel of the world’s greatest pranksters! This hilarious series stars Johnny Knoxville, Eric André and Gabourey Sidibe.

Photo courtesy of ABC/Christopher Willard.

Inside the season finale of ‘The Prank Panel’

During the season finale titled “Bride Swap/Furry Double Cross,” Johnny, Eric and Gabourey will help people get revenge on their loved ones. In the episode, a bride has an allergic reaction, and a friend embraces the furry community.

Tune in at 9 p.m. on ABC 4 West Michigan!