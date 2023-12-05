GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s crunch time for the five remaining couples competing for the coveted “Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy” on “Dancing with the Stars!” On Tuesday, Dec. 5, the season 32 finale airs live on ABC and Disney+, and a sensational show is in store!

The anticipated finale kicks off with a thrilling opening number, featuring the entire season 32 cast performing a dance choreographed by Ray Leeper to Candi Staton’s “Young Hearts Run Free.”

Additionally, the cast will dance to Mariah Carey’s “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town,” featuring the song and dance styles of Alfonso Ribeiro, Julianne Hough and surprise guests.

And, if you think the finale couldn’t get any better, think again! Jason Mraz hits the stage to perform “I Feel Like Dancing” while the DWTS Live 2024 Tour cast and choreographers showcase their best moves.

Afterward, DWTS champs Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas will perform a fresh routine to “Give It to Me Baby” by Rick James.

Don’t miss the epic performances! Tune in with us at 8 p.m. on ABC 4.

Who are the season 32 finalists on ‘Dancing with the Stars?’

The five remaining couples include Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy, and Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber.

According to ABC, the couples will compete in a redemption and freestyle round.

Redemption Round dance styles and songs:

GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Foxtrot to “Fly Me To The Moon” by Frank Sinatra.

Ariana Madix (“Vanderpump Rules”) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Samba to “Spice Up Your Life” by Spice Girls.

Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Tango to “Libertango” by Astor Piazzolla.

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Foxtrot to “Unconditionally” by Katy Perry.

TV and film star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Salsa to “Get On Your Feet” by Gloria Estefan.

Dancing with the Stars (Photo courtesy of ABC/Christopher Willard)

Freestyle Round dance styles and songs:

GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Freestyle to “Happy” by C2C featuring Derek Martin.

Ariana Madix (“Vanderpump Rules”) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Freestyle to “Run The World (Girls)” by Beyoncé /“Level Up” by Ciara.

Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Freestyle to “Lose My Breath” by Destiny’s Child /“Suéltate” by Sam i & Jarina De Marco featuring Anitta & BIA.

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Freestyle to “Que Calor” by District 78.

TV and film star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Freestyle to “Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift /“Papi” by Jennifer Lopez.

How can I vote for my favorite couple on ‘Dancing with the Stars?‘

Dancing with the Stars Semi-Finals (Photo courtesy of Disney/Eric McCandless)

According to ABC, “Fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the EST/CST time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans with a participating U.S. wireless carrier can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text).

Scores and votes from the last week’s semifinals will be carried over and combined with live viewer votes and judges’ scores from the finale to determine which couple will win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.