GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Colin Stough, Megan Danielle and Iam Tongi, the season 21 and top three contestants of “American Idol”, are inching closer to turning their dreams of becoming the next national superstar into a reality!

What to expect during the ‘American Idol’ finale episode?

On Sunday, May 21, get ready to go on an emotional journey as the finalists visit their hometowns and pour their hearts out in one last performance on the grand stage during the three-hour finale.

In anticipation of crowning the next “American Idol”, ABC revealed unique features of the upcoming episode. Idol’s finale will feature performances from judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, the season’s top 12, and more “special performances from music legends and today’s top artists,” the broadcast company shared.

Who were ‘American Idol’s’ top 12 contestants of season 21?

In case you need a refresh, here are the talented contestants who made it into American Idol’s top 12 during season 21:

Colin Stough (Top three)

Iam Tongi (Top three)

Megan Danielle (Top three)

Haven Madison

Lucy Love

Marybeth Byrd

Nutsa

Oliver Steele

Tyson Venegas

Warren Peay

Wé Ani

Zachariah Smith

Which celebs will perform during ‘American Idol’ finale on Sunday?

ABC/Eric McCandless) LIONEL RICHIE, KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN

According to Deadline, “Keith Urban will return to the show to mentor the Top three finalists” and perform later during the episode. Also, Deadline reports additional guests performing during the season 21 finale, which includes “Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard, Ellie Goulding, James Blunt, Jazmine Sullivan, Jelly Roll, Kevin Cronin, Kylie Minogue, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Daigle, Pitbull and TLC, just to name a few.”

Where to watch the season 21 finale of ‘American Idol’?

West Michiganders can turn their channels to ABC 4 at 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, to catch the highly anticipated finale of “American Idol”. The finale will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.