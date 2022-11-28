GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on ABC, especially with the return of a festive series where four families have the ultimate holiday battle! Season 10 of “The Great Christmas Light Fight” kicks off at 8 pm on Monday, Nov. 28.

Viewers are in for a treat this year, as the Hellewell, Pratt, Maan and Lunsford family highlight their unique holiday displays in hopes of winning a $50,000 prize and coveted Christmas Light Fight trophy. Here’s a preview of what to expect.

According to ABC, the Hellewell family “creates an incredible interactive display that makes everyone of all ages feel like little kids with their custom-made inflatables, a giant playable piano and more in Newark, California.”

And if this isn’t impressive, here’s a synopsis of the Pratt family’s holiday decorations in Scottsdale, Arizona. During the premiere episode, the Pratt’s will show off their “sweet-themed” display which includes a motorized amusement park ride taking guests through an adventure in Lollipop Lane, Peppermint Place, and Marshmallow Way.

Later, in Manteca, California, the Mann family combines traditional Christmas decorations with the Diwali Festival of Lights. This display features over 50,000 pixels. And lastly, we’ll take a trip to the Lunsford family’s farm in Bowman, Georgia. The ninety-acre farm has been around since the 1700s and will transform into a Christmas wonderland.

These four displays are must-sees! Tune in as the families battle it out, and judge Carter Oosterhouse chooses the ultimate winner. The season 10 premiere of “The Christmas Light Fight” returns at 8 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 28, and West Michiganders can tune in on ABC 4.