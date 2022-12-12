GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC)- The ultimate holiday decoration battle is ending with a bang! On Monday, Dec. 12, the final two episodes of “The Great Christmas Light Fight” airs on ABC. Starting at 8 pm, America will finally get to watch judges Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak crown the season 10 winners of the coveted light fight trophy and $50,000.

Here is the inside scoop on what viewers can expect during the back-to-back episodes. West Michiganders can tune in on ABC 4 West Michigan.

What happens during episode six of “The Great Christmas Light Fight?”

According to ABC, the competition heats up as the Stallings family transforms their home exterior into a “nightclub-worthy light show that can keep you dancing all night long.” Their Palmetto, FL home will be decked out with 3D-printed snowflakes and a 30-foot mega tree. Meanwhile, the Stier family in St. James, NY, will display an “extravagant Dickens Christmas village made up of old playhouses now each with their own theme.” The extravagant display will cover their front lawn and roof.

Later, we will take a trip to Bainbridge, GA, to visit the Woodams family home decorated with a tunnel of lights and a rainbow-colored Christmas tree. And finally, during episode six, viewers will head back to the sunny state–Orlando, FL, to see the Nubar-Boyce family’s yard completely coated with red, green and gold lights.

Tune in at 8 pm on ABC 4 West Michigan!

What to expect during episode five of “The Great Christmas Light Fight”

Judge Carter Oosterhouse is joining the holiday festivities by meeting the Cloutier family who displays an interactive light show in Chelsea, AL. The family’s display includes a 40-foot mega tree topped with an 8-foot star and “high-tech elements,” ABC teases. Then, viewers will arrive at the Cherri family’s property in Orange, CA, which features Christmas treasures collected over 35 years.

After, the Vieau family sets sail with their 40-foot pirate ship made from a converted school bus “featuring over 100 Christmas and pirate-themed skeletons” in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Finally, the Buchanan family highlights the Christmas village they have had for 40 years and 50 trees “each bearing the name of a loved one from the community in Hiawassee, GA.”

Stay tuned to see which family will become the winner of “The Great Christmas Light Fight!” Episode five airs at 9 pm on ABC 4 West Michigan.

ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” is produced by Fremantle with Brady Connell, Max Swedlow and Felicia Aaron White serving as executive producers.