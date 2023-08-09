GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Brace yourself for one of the most dramatic and emotional reunions yet! “The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All” special airs from 8-10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14! According to ABC, Bachelor Nation and viewers will witness “a night full of confrontations, apologies and emotions as Charity Lawson reunites with 13 men sent home this season.” Here’s a closer glimpse of what’s in store.

What to expect during “The Bachelorette: Men Tell All” on Monday?

(ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Charity’s former flames are coming together to address the season’s most memorable moments and controversies, but not all these conversations will be amicable.

The 13 men in studio include:

Aaron S., 33, a firefighter from San Diego, Calif.

Adrian, 33, a realtor from Northridge, Calif.

Brayden, 24, a travel nurse from San Diego, Calif.

Caleb B., 24, a pro wrestler from Orlando, Fla.

James, 28, an attorney from Chicago, Ill.

John B., 27, a data scientist from New York, N.Y.

John Henry, 30, an underwater welder from Virginia Beach, Va.

Michael, 28, a yacht captain from Chicago, Ill.

Peter, 33, an airline pilot from New York, N.Y.

Sean, 25, a software sales representative from Tampa, Fla.

Spencer, 32, a medical sales director from Moorpark, Calif.

Tanner, 30, a mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, Pa.

Xavier, 27, a biomedical scientist from Carrboro, N.C.

Sneak peek of ‘The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All’ on ABC:

“The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All” on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) CHARITY LAWSON

In a sneak peek trailer uploaded to Bachelor Nation’s YouTube channel, tensions are rising. A short clip shows Brayden, a 24-year-old travel nurse from San Diego whose garnered tons of attention for his unique earring choices and behavior, disagreeing with Sean. The two are in a tit-for-tat about their true intentions with Charity.

“If you weren’t there for an engagement, why were you there?” Sean asks. Brayden quickly responds to Sean’s remarks by also questioning his objectives. “You were ready to marry whoever the bachelorette was,” he says. “It was about Charity’s journey about finding love, and it ended up being about Brayden,” Sean replies.

Was Brayden self-centered? Was Sean genuinely interested in Charity? There are lingering questions and plenty more confrontations in store for the two-hour episode!

Charity Lawson confronts Xavier at the Men Tell All.

In the trailer, Lawson also finds herself in the hot seat. One of the men questions her authenticity and she’s finally coming face-to-face with one of the most recent contestants she sent home–Xavier.

It’s safe to say that much of Bachelor Nation was rooting for Xavier until week seven’s episode. Last week, Charity and Xavier had their one-on-one date to determine if he’d receive an invitation to Fantasy Suites. Xavier decides it’s the perfect time to admit his wrongs. In an intimate conversation, he tells Charity about cheating on a former girlfriend.

Before moving forward with the invitation, Charity asks Xavier if he can commit to being faithful, and he responds by doubting his ability to do so unless Charity lets him see “more” in the Fantasy Suite. We all know what this means, and Bachelor Nation didn’t hesitate to put Xavier’s red flags on blast.

“The Bachelorette” (ABC/Craig Sjodin) CHARITY LAWSON, XAVIER

Visibly upset about Xavier’s comments, Charity says she isn’t mad about his “transparency” and “accountability.” She wants to protect her heart and peace of mind by ensuring the person she chooses is “secure in themselves” and “ready” for a committed relationship.

Before sending Xavier on his way, Charity says the 2023 version of herself is “not willing to settle, not willing to just put up with whatever.” She’s going to be “selfish” and not lower her standards.

And now we fast forward to the Men Tell All special again. Charity and Xavier relive their difficult conversation by confronting one another on stage. Surprisingly, Xavier tells Charity he really loves her, and Charity is shocked.

“Pease let me know how the hell I’m supposed to like take that moving forward?” she says. Xavier seems stressed and walks off stage.

Charity Lawson is preparing to make a big decision!

Charity was certain of her decision to send Xavier home, but her most weighty decision is approaching! She’ll finally have to choose who to send home next, and who will ultimately be her Mr. Right. Will it be Aaron B., Dotun, or Joey? We’ll have to wait until the finale to know, but viewers can see Charity’s decision won’t come easy. There are many tears, doubts and some heartbreak shown in the trailer.

There’s a new “Golden Bachelor” in town, Gerry Turner.

Gerry Turner has been chosen as ABC’s first “Golden Bachelor” for its upcoming series of the same name. (ABC/Brian Bowen Smith)

During the Men Tell All, Bachelor Nation meets a new man making headlines and franchise history! Gerry Turner, a 71-year-old patriarch from Indiana, is the first-ever “Golden Bachelor” and is making a special appearance. Find everything to know about Gerry here.

Where can I watch “The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All?”

West Michiganders can tune in on ABC 4 at 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14! The episode will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.