GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- One of ABC’s most popular comedies and mockumentary sitcoms, “Abbott Elementary,” is closing out its second season with more epic punchlines and a highly anticipated guest appearance! Here’s a synopsis of the two remaining episodes titled “Mom” and “Franklin Institute.”

What happens during the “Abbott Elementary: Mom” episode?

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, “MOM” (Photo courtesy of ABC/Gilles Mingasson) QUINTA BRUNSON

Golden Globe Award-winning actor Taraji P. Henson is in the building! According to ABC, Henson will play Vanetta, Janine’s (Quinta Brunson’s) mom. During the episode airing at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, Janine plans to enjoy a solo trip during Memorial Day weekend. However, her holiday plans come to an abrupt end after her mother arrives unexpectedly and asks for help! Check out this preview trailer uploaded to Abbott Elementary’s Facebook page and Taraji’s interview on “The View.”

In the clip, Janine speaks with her class and is interrupted by the sounds of familiar footsteps. As the sounds of high heels inch closer, a student points to the classroom doorway asking, “Who’s that?”

Vanetta makes a fabulous entrance, green mink coat and all, and makes it known that Janine’s students “have the greatest teacher in the world” because “she learned from the best.”

Vanetta’s unannounced visit ensues because Janine missed her phone call! While Janine sorts out her mommy issues, Gregory notices his colleagues are great at small talk and realizes he needs to brush up on his social skills!

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY “MOM”. (Photo courtesy of ABC/Gilles Mingasson) TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS, ADARGIZA DE LOS SANTOS

Get ready for “Abbott Elementary’s” season finale on April 19!

Mark your calendars for April 19! “Abbott Elementary’s” season finale is airing at 9 p.m., and the school is in for a wild ride. ABC recently revealed that “Abbott Elementary takes a field trip to the Franklin Institute.” Meanwhile, “Gregory is eager to spend time with a reluctant Janine who is avoiding him,” and “Ava teaches the students about aliens, leading to chaos when someone spots an extraterrestrial in the museum.”

