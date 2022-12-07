GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Get ready to deck the halls with ABC! For the 13th year, “CMA Country Christmas” returns at 9 pm on Thursday, Dec. 8 with a new lineup of performers and holiday songs to boost your holiday cheer while you sit back, relax, and tune in at home.

In anticipation of the festive special, ABC shares details on what viewers can expect!

Who is this year’s “CMA Country Christmas” host?

This year, American country singer and songwriter Carly Pearce is taking the stage as the 13th Annual “CMA Country Christmas” host! In addition to presenting entertainers of the evening, Pearce will also perform “Here Comes Santa Claus” and “Man with the Bag”.

Carly Pearce hosts “CMA Country Christmas” (ABC/Robby Klein)

Which songs will be featured, and which stars will be performing during “CMA Country Christmas”?

According to ABC, the lineup includes:

Steven Curtis Chapman performing “Precious Promise”

Dan + Shay performing “Officially Christmas” and “Holiday Party”

Scotty McCreery performing “Holly Jolly Christmas”

Maren Morris performing “Merry Christmas, Baby”

Old Dominion performing “What Christmas Means to Me”

Molly Tuttle and Pearce performing Bluegrass Medley- “It’s Beginning to Look a lot Like Christmas”, “Let it Snow,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Christmas Time’s A-Comin'”

The War and Treaty “O Holy Night”

Where can I watch “CMA Country Christmas”?

West Michiganders can tune into “CMA Country Christmas” on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 9 pm on ABC 4 West Michigan. The special will also be available to view the next day on Hulu and Disney+