GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Summer’s hottest music event, the CMA Fest, is returning to ABC on Wednesday, July 19! And there’s much more exciting news where this came from. According to ABC, filming for the three-hour primetime concert begins June 8-11 in Nashville in celebration of CMA Fest’s 50th anniversary.

What to expect during the 2023 CMA Fest?

It wouldn’t be the CMA Fest without must-see performances and collaborations from some of the biggest acts in the country music industry! While we wait for ABC to reveal the lineup of performers in the coming weeks, fans are encouraged to mark their calendars to tune into the televised special, which begins at 8 p.m.

West Michiganders can watch along by turning their channels to ABC 4.

Who are the 2023 CMA Fest hosts?

As recently revealed by ABC, this year’s hosts for the 2023 CMA Fest are Dierks Bentley, Elle King and Lainey Wilson!

“I could not be more excited to welcome Dierks, Elle and Lainey as our ‘CMA Fest’ hosts this year,” says CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern.

“As fans experienced last year, the energy Dierks and Elle bring to the stage is palpable and will only be amplified with the addition of Lainey this year. Each of these artists have a deep passion for CMA Fest and Country Music fans from around the globe who travel to Nashville for the event. We are thrilled to have all three of them together to help us celebrate 50 years,” Trahern added.

Stay tuned for forthcoming updates!