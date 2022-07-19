GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Less than one month from now, Summer’s hottest music event, the “CMA Fest,” will be televised on ABC! For three hours, country music lovers can join hosts Dierks Bentley and Elle King for must-see performances and collaborations from some of the biggest acts in the country music industry.

West Michiganders will also be able to join in on the fun by turning their channels to ABC 4 West Michigan at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

The primetime special features star-studded performances previously recorded in June from the 49th CMA Fest held at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

CMA FEST – Key Art. (ABC)

According to ABC, featured performances include those from “Billy Ray Cyrus, Wynonna Judd and Carly Pearce, Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, King and Ashley McBryde, Lady A featuring BRELAND, and Zac Brown Band with Darius Rucker. Additional performers include Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Russell Dickerson, Parker McCollum, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett, and Carrie Underwood.”

Set your reminders to tune into the “CMA Fest” primetime special at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3!