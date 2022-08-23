GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Wednesday, Sept. 7 will be no ordinary day! Final nominees for “The CMA Awards” will be announced at 7 a.m., and fans of country music’s most iconic artists will find out if their favorite musicians and singers have made the list.

The grand reveal is all in preparation for the 56th Annual Awards show premiering live on Wednesday, Nov. 9, by “two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan and NFL Superstar Peyton Manning,” ABC says.

How are winners determined?

Photo courtesy of CMA Awards

According to ABC, “Winners of “The 56th Annual CMA Awards” will be determined in a Final Round of voting by eligible voting CMA members. The third and Final Ballot will be emailed to CMA members on Monday, Oct. 3. Voting for the CMA Awards Final Ballot ends Friday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. (CT).

Where to watch?

Join us for Country Music’s Biggest Night, airing live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov 9. Tune in to ABC 4 West Michigan!