GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- One of ABC’s most hilarious primetime unscripted series, “Celebrity Family Feud”, is making its way back to your TV screens with a fresh new season! Beginning at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, award-winning talk show host and comedian Steve Harvey will host the show’s eighth season. And, as with any new “Celebrity Family Feud” season, it will be epic!
According to ABC, “the cast from ABC’s breakout hit show, “Abbott Elementary”, will be playing against the cast of “Hacks”. Both celebrity teams will compete to earn money for charities of their choice, and have a blast in the process. Have a sneak peek at the premiere by scrolling through the photo gallery featured below!
The celebrity teams competing for the ultimate prize and trying to guess what the “survey said” include:
Team “Abbott Elementary,” playing for DonorsChoose:
- Quinta Brunson
- Lisa Ann Walter
- Sheryl Lee Ralph
- Ms. Joyce Abbott
- Tyler James Williams
VERSUS
Team “Hacks,” playing for Feeding America:
- Jean Smart
- Christopher McDonald
- Poppy Liu
- Mark Indelicato
- Rose Abdoo
GAME 2
Team Kal Penn, playing for Baby2Baby:
- Kal Penn
- Brandy Wright
- Nick Wright
- Kripa Bhagat
- Christina Freeman Modi
VERSUS
Team Erika Christensen, playing for The Cameron Heyward Foundation:
- Erika Christensen
- Cole Maness
- Kim Hendricks
- Dane Christensen
- Monet Hendricks
