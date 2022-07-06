GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- One of ABC’s most hilarious primetime unscripted series, “Celebrity Family Feud”, is making its way back to your TV screens with a fresh new season! Beginning at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, award-winning talk show host and comedian Steve Harvey will host the show’s eighth season. And, as with any new “Celebrity Family Feud” season, it will be epic!

According to ABC, “the cast from ABC’s breakout hit show, “Abbott Elementary”, will be playing against the cast of “Hacks”. Both celebrity teams will compete to earn money for charities of their choice, and have a blast in the process. Have a sneak peek at the premiere by scrolling through the photo gallery featured below!

(ABC/Christopher Willard) CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD

(ABC/Christopher Willard) DANE CHRISTENSEN

(ABC/Christopher Willard) CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD

(ABC/Christopher Willard) NICK, BRANDY, KAL PENN, CHRISTINA, KRIPA

(ABC/Christopher Willard) KRIPA

(ABC/Christopher Willard) COLE MANESS, STEVE HARVEY, BRANDY

(ABC/Christopher Willard) STEVE HARVEY, KAL PENN, BRANDY, NICK, CHRISTINA, KRIPA

(ABC/Christopher Willard) TYLER JAMES WILLIAM

(ABC/Christopher Willard) STEVE HARVEY

(ABC/Christopher Willard) TYLER JAMES WILLIAM, MS. ABBOTT, LISA ANN WALTER, SHERYL LEE RALPH, QUINTA BRONSON

The celebrity teams competing for the ultimate prize and trying to guess what the “survey said” include:

Team “Abbott Elementary,” playing for DonorsChoose:

Quinta Brunson

Lisa Ann Walter

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Ms. Joyce Abbott

Tyler James Williams

VERSUS

Team “Hacks,” playing for Feeding America:

Jean Smart

Christopher McDonald

Poppy Liu

Mark Indelicato

Rose Abdoo

GAME 2

Team Kal Penn, playing for Baby2Baby:

Kal Penn

Brandy Wright

Nick Wright

Kripa Bhagat

Christina Freeman Modi

VERSUS

Team Erika Christensen, playing for The Cameron Heyward Foundation:

Erika Christensen

Cole Maness

Kim Hendricks

Dane Christensen

Monet Hendricks

(Team listings provided by ABC)

Watch with us on ABC 4 West Michigan at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 10!