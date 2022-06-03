GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- June is Pride Month, and ABC News is celebrating members of the LGBTQIA+ community by airing a series of primetime documentaries and specials throughout the month. A recent press release shared by ABC News outlines the schedule of upcoming programming.

Refer to the schedule below and set your reminders to tune in!

Thursday, June 9 from 10- 11 p.m. | “Soul of a Nation” will present a one-hour primetime special, “PRIDE: To Be Seen,” documenting the LGBTQ+ experience and examining what it means to be seen in the current moment as a member of the community, ABC News shared.

Friday, June 24 (available on Hulu) | “Mormon No More” is an ABC New docu-series following two married Mormon moms who leave their faith to follow their hearts. The docu-series explores how the couple relays the news that they’ve fallen in love with their husbands, loved ones, and the church. Additionally, the series highlights what it’s like to co-parent “their combined seven children with their ex-husbands. Their journey includes other Mormon and ex-Mormon LGBTQ+ allies who wrestle with the church’s prohibitive doctrine on same-sex relationships. Their powerful testimonies speak of shame, rejection, and ultimately hope,” ABC reveals.

Additional programming airing throughout June. (Information provided by ABC News):

“Good Morning America” will feature segments and interviews, including a three-day series titled “The Modern Family” on adoption, co-parenting, LGBTQ+ child-parent relationships and coming from a family of faith while identifying as LGBTQ+. Other features will cover allyship, rainbow fashion, leaders in the LGBTQ+ community and more.

“World News Tonight with David Muir” will profile key figures, leaders and trailblazers who have made a positive impact and evoked change in the LGBTQ+ community during its “America Strong” and “Person of the Week” segments.

“Nightline” multi-platform reporter Ashan Singh will have an interview with singer and songwriter Fletcher.

“This Week with George Stephanopoulos” will look at issues that are important to the LGBTQ+ community.

“GMA3: What You Need to Know” will celebrate Pride Month with interviews, profiles, segments and guests throughout the month, including a profile on two moms who started a church for LGBTQ+ youth and a musical performance by recording artist Betty Who

“The View” celebrates Pride Month by highlighting the resilience of the LGBTQ+ community today and throughout history.

“Tamron Hall” will air “Proud of Me,” an episode celebrating the journey of people becoming who they were always meant to be. Featuring actor Colton Haynes and a special performance by Sammy Rae & The Friends, the episode airs Friday, June 3 (check local listings HERE).

ABC News Live programming will feature content and guests relevant to the LGBTQ+ community all month long, including a deep-dive by correspondent Mireya Villarreal on transgender-focused legislation and its impact on families airing Wednesday, June 1, livestreams of the 2022 NYC Pride March and LA Pride 2022 in addition to other marches during the month, as well as two roundtables dedicated to Pride Month, one of which will be an extended version of “In The Kitchen” from “PRIDE: To Be Seen – A Soul of a Nation Presentation.”

ABC News Digital , in collaboration with ABC Owned Television Stations, will launch eight sites to promote pride stories throughout the month. ABCNews.com will publish a number of features, including stories on the Magic City Acceptance Academy, a gay student who died by suicide after being bullied and how his mother is now fighting to stop attacks against LGBTQ+ youth, LGBTQ+ support groups and the surge in participation amid legislation, and LGBTQ+ students in Florida fighting to make their presence known. “GMA” Digital will publish an edition of the “GMA Inspiration List,” highlighting key figures in the LGBTQ+ community.

A bonus episode of ABC Audio’s “Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson” will drop on Wednesday, June 1, on the podcast’s one-year anniversary. ABC News Radio’s award-winning news magazine “Perspective” will feature regular segments reporting on important issues facing the LGBTQ+ community.