GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- ABC’s Emmy® Award-winning late-night talk show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is back with a new lineup of star-studded guests this week! The talk show features a “diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band,” ABC says.

Here’s a rundown of guests to expect on March 21-25 at 11:35 pm on My ABC WOTV4.

Monday, March 21

Wanda Sykes (“The Oscars”)

Michael Cera (“Life & Beth”)

Musical Guests Weezer

Tuesday, March 22

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”)

Musical Guests Coin

Wednesday, March 23

Lisa Kudrow (“Better Nate Than Ever”)

Michael Chiklis (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”)

Musical Guest Allison Russell

Thursday, March 24

Gwen Stefani (GVXE)

Jude Hill (“Belfast”)

Musical Guests Wilderado

Friday, March 25

TBD