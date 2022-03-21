GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- ABC’s Emmy® Award-winning late-night talk show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is back with a new lineup of star-studded guests this week! The talk show features a “diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band,” ABC says.

Here’s a rundown of guests to expect on March 21-25 at 11:35 pm on My ABC WOTV4.

(ABC/Randy Holmes) JIMMY KIMMEL

Monday, March 21

  • Wanda Sykes (“The Oscars”)
  • Michael Cera (“Life & Beth”)
  • Musical Guests Weezer

Tuesday, March 22

  • Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
  • Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”)
  • Musical Guests Coin

Wednesday, March 23

  • Lisa Kudrow (“Better Nate Than Ever”)
  • Michael Chiklis (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”)
  • Musical Guest Allison Russell

Thursday, March 24

  • Gwen Stefani (GVXE)
  • Jude Hill (“Belfast”)
  • Musical Guests Wilderado

Friday, March 25

TBD