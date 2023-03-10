GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Following Hollywood’s biggest night, “The 95th Oscars”, catch a special episode of Hollywood’s hottest singing competition, “American Idol!” On Sunday, March 12 at 11:35 pm on ABC 4, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will continue their search to find the nation’s next superstar!

What to expect during American Idol’s special episode:

(ABC/Eric McCandless) RACH KARMA (ABC/Eric McCandless) CARINA DEANGELO

In preparation for the exciting audition episode, ABC gives viewers a preview of what’s in store.

“In this new addition episode, viewers will embark on a nationwide search, with the help from superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, across New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Nashville to find the next singing sensation.” Ryan Seacrest will also join the fun as the host of the show’s 21st season.

Where can I watch American Idol’s special episode?

West Michiganders can tune in on Sunday, March 12, on ABC 4 West Michigan, and watch “American Idol” the following day on Hulu!

According to ABC, “American Idol” is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers include Megan Wolflick, also serving as showrunner, and Fremantle’s Jennifer Mullin with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.”