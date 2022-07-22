GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s time to play “Celebrity Family Feud”! The hit ABC game show, hosted by Steve Harvey, is airing its newest episode at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, and stars of a few popular teen shows will showcase their trivia skills!

The cast of “Highschool Musical: The Musical: The Series” competes against castmates from “Never Have I Ever”. Additionally, Ron Funches and Meagan Good join separate teams to face off against each other in hopes of winning money for the charities of their choice.

According to ABC, team members and charities include:

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD (ABC/Christopher Willard) DARA RENEEE, FRANKIE RODRIGUEZ, JOSHUA BASSETT, MATT CORNETT, SOFIA WYLIE

Team “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” playing for Make-A-Wish Foundation of America:

Joshua Bassett

Sofia Wylie

Matt Cornett

Dara Reneé

Frankie Rodriguez

VERSUS

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – (ABC/Christopher Willard) LEE RODRIGUEZ, MEGAN SURI, DARREN BARNET, RAMONA YOU, BENJAMIN NORRIS

Team “Never Have I Ever,” playing for Boys & Girls Clubs of America:

Darren Barnet

Benjamin Norris

Lee Rodriguez

Megan Suri

Ramona Young

GAME 2

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD -(ABC/Christopher Willard) ALEX, KAREN, RON FUNCHES, CHRISTINA, JOSALYN

Team Ron Funches, playing for Marine Toys-for-Tots:

Ron Funches

Christina Funches – wife

Karen Skelton – mother

Josalyn Aboagye – sister

Alex Aboagye – brother-in-law

VERSUS

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD -(ABC/Christopher Willard) TYRA WARDLOW, LEXI WARDLOW, MEAGAN GOOD, ERIC BELLINGER, LAÕMYIA GOOD-BELLINGER

Team Meagan Good, playing for Community Partners’ BLD PWR (BLD PWR Organization):

Meagan Good

La’Myia Good-Bellinger

Eric Bellinger

Lexus “Lexi” Wardlow

Tyra Wardlow

Enjoy this episode at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, on ABC 4 West Michigan!