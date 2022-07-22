GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s time to play “Celebrity Family Feud”! The hit ABC game show, hosted by Steve Harvey, is airing its newest episode at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, and stars of a few popular teen shows will showcase their trivia skills!
The cast of “Highschool Musical: The Musical: The Series” competes against castmates from “Never Have I Ever”. Additionally, Ron Funches and Meagan Good join separate teams to face off against each other in hopes of winning money for the charities of their choice.
According to ABC, team members and charities include:
Team “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” playing for Make-A-Wish Foundation of America:
- Joshua Bassett
- Sofia Wylie
- Matt Cornett
- Dara Reneé
- Frankie Rodriguez
VERSUS
Team “Never Have I Ever,” playing for Boys & Girls Clubs of America:
- Darren Barnet
- Benjamin Norris
- Lee Rodriguez
- Megan Suri
- Ramona Young
GAME 2
Team Ron Funches, playing for Marine Toys-for-Tots:
- Ron Funches
- Christina Funches – wife
- Karen Skelton – mother
- Josalyn Aboagye – sister
- Alex Aboagye – brother-in-law
VERSUS
Team Meagan Good, playing for Community Partners’ BLD PWR (BLD PWR Organization):
- Meagan Good
- La’Myia Good-Bellinger
- Eric Bellinger
- Lexus “Lexi” Wardlow
- Tyra Wardlow
Enjoy this episode at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, on ABC 4 West Michigan!