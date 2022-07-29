GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- They’ve dominated the stage and R&B charts, but will GRAMMY® Award-winning a cappella group Boyz II Men hold their own during a game of “Celebrity Family Feud”? On Sunday, July 31, they’ll take on comedian Amber Ruffin and her loved ones while Joe Lo Truglio and Thomas Lennon face off! It’s all fun and games for a good cause. Each team will answer Steve Harvey’s trivia questions to win money for their respective charities.

Here’s a breakdown of the hilarious matchups to come!

Tune in at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, on ABC 4 West Michigan!

(ABC/Christopher Willard)

Team Boyz II Men, playing for Diamond Derby:

Wanya Morris

Shawn Stockman

Jo Koy

Joe Mulvihill

Joseph Herbert

VERSUS

Team Amber Ruffin playing for Boys & Girls Clubs of America:

Amber Ruffin

Lacey Lamar – sister

Imani Lamar – niece

James Ruffin – brother

Angela “Angie” Khabeb – sister

GAME 2

Team Joe Lo Truglio playing for LifeWire:

Joe Lo Truglio

Beth Dover – wife

Brian Lo Truglio – brother

Joseph P. Lo Truglio – father

Helen Lo Truglio – mother

VERSUS

Team Thomas Lennon playing for Dogs Without Borders: