GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- They’ve dominated the stage and R&B charts, but will GRAMMY® Award-winning a cappella group Boyz II Men hold their own during a game of “Celebrity Family Feud”? On Sunday, July 31, they’ll take on comedian Amber Ruffin and her loved ones while Joe Lo Truglio and Thomas Lennon face off! It’s all fun and games for a good cause. Each team will answer Steve Harvey’s trivia questions to win money for their respective charities.
Here’s a breakdown of the hilarious matchups to come!
Tune in at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, on ABC 4 West Michigan!
Team Boyz II Men, playing for Diamond Derby:
- Wanya Morris
- Shawn Stockman
- Jo Koy
- Joe Mulvihill
- Joseph Herbert
VERSUS
Team Amber Ruffin playing for Boys & Girls Clubs of America:
- Amber Ruffin
- Lacey Lamar – sister
- Imani Lamar – niece
- James Ruffin – brother
- Angela “Angie” Khabeb – sister
GAME 2
Team Joe Lo Truglio playing for LifeWire:
- Joe Lo Truglio
- Beth Dover – wife
- Brian Lo Truglio – brother
- Joseph P. Lo Truglio – father
- Helen Lo Truglio – mother
VERSUS
Team Thomas Lennon playing for Dogs Without Borders:
- Thomas Lennon
- Jenny Lennon – wife
- Oliver Lennon – son
- Amy Robertson Smith – sister in law
- Randy Smith – brother in law