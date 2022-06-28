GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Where has June gone? The month has flown by, and we’ll be heading into July in a few days! And as with any new month, there are plenty of happenings to keep on your radar! This July, the weather won’t be the only facet of summer you’ll be able to enjoy. Turn on the TV often to watch these upcoming premieres and finales airing throughout the month. Tune in on ABC 4 West Michigan!



Here’s a Big 4 Guide of series to watch!

Thursday, July 7 8 PM: “Press Your Luck” (Season Premiere) 9 PM: “Generation Gap” (Season Premiere)

Sunday, July 10 8 PM: “Celebrity Family Feud” (Season Premiere) 9 PM: “The Final Straw” (Season Premiere) 10 PM: “The $100,000 Pyramid” (Season Premiere)

Monday, July 11 8 PM: “The Bachelorette” (Season 19 Premiere) 10 PM: “Claim to Fame” (Season Premiere)

Stream a trailer of The Bachelorette!

Stram a trailer of “Claim to Fame”