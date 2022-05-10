GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Monday, May 16 through Sunday, May, 22 will be a big week on ABC 4 West Michigan! During this week, fans of several primetime shows including “The Good Doctor”, “The Goldbergs” and “American Idol” to name a few, can tune into their season finales.

Simply refer to our Big 4 Guide to TV finales to watch and turn your channels to ABC 4 West Michigan to watch with us!

Weekday finales:

Monday, May 16

The Good Doctor

Episode Title: “Sons”

Time: 10 PM- 10:30 PM

Wednesday, May 18

The Goldbergs

Episode Title: “Adam Graduates!”

Time: 8 PM

The Wonder Years

Episode Title: “Love, Dean”

Time: 8:30 PM

The Conners

Episode Title: “A Judge and A Priest Walk Into A Living Room…”

Time: 9 PM

Home Economics

Episode Title: “Ticket to Space, $1 Million”

Time: 9:30 PM

A Million Little Things

Episode Title: “Just in Case”

Time: 10 PM

Thursday, May 19

Station 19

Episode Title: “Crawl Out Through the Fallout”

Time: 8 PM

Big Sky

Episode Title: “Catch a Few Fish”

Time: 10 PM

Friday, May 20

Shark Tank

Episode Title: “1313”

Time: 8 PM

Weekend Finales:

Sunday, May 22: America’s Funniest Home Videos at 7 pm

Sunday, May 22: American Idol “Grand Finale” at 8 PM