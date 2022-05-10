GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Monday, May 16 through Sunday, May, 22 will be a big week on ABC 4 West Michigan! During this week, fans of several primetime shows including “The Good Doctor”, “The Goldbergs” and “American Idol” to name a few, can tune into their season finales.

Simply refer to our Big 4 Guide to TV finales to watch and turn your channels to ABC 4 West Michigan to watch with us!

Weekday finales:

Monday, May 16

The Good Doctor Episode Title: “Sons” Time: 10 PM- 10:30 PM

Wednesday, May 18

The Goldbergs Episode Title: “Adam Graduates!” Time: 8 PM The Wonder Years Episode Title: “Love, Dean” Time: 8:30 PM The Conners Episode Title: “A Judge and A Priest Walk Into A Living Room…” Time: 9 PM Home Economics Episode Title: “Ticket to Space, $1 Million” Time: 9:30 PM A Million Little Things Episode Title: “Just in Case” Time: 10 PM

Thursday, May 19

Station 19 Episode Title: “Crawl Out Through the Fallout” Time: 8 PM Big Sky Episode Title: “Catch a Few Fish” Time: 10 PM

Friday, May 20

Shark Tank Episode Title: “1313” Time: 8 PM

Weekend Finales:

Sunday, May 22: America’s Funniest Home Videos at 7 pm

Sunday, May 22: American Idol “Grand Finale” at 8 PM