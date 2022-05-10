GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Monday, May 16 through Sunday, May, 22 will be a big week on ABC 4 West Michigan! During this week, fans of several primetime shows including “The Good Doctor”, “The Goldbergs” and “American Idol” to name a few, can tune into their season finales.
Simply refer to our Big 4 Guide to TV finales to watch and turn your channels to ABC 4 West Michigan to watch with us!
Weekday finales:
Monday, May 16
The Good Doctor
Episode Title: “Sons”
Time: 10 PM- 10:30 PM
Wednesday, May 18
The Goldbergs
Episode Title: “Adam Graduates!”
Time: 8 PM
The Wonder Years
Episode Title: “Love, Dean”
Time: 8:30 PM
The Conners
Episode Title: “A Judge and A Priest Walk Into A Living Room…”
Time: 9 PM
Home Economics
Episode Title: “Ticket to Space, $1 Million”
Time: 9:30 PM
A Million Little Things
Episode Title: “Just in Case”
Time: 10 PM
Thursday, May 19
Station 19
Episode Title: “Crawl Out Through the Fallout”
Time: 8 PM
Big Sky
Episode Title: “Catch a Few Fish”
Time: 10 PM
Friday, May 20
Shark Tank
Episode Title: “1313”
Time: 8 PM
Weekend Finales:
Sunday, May 22: America’s Funniest Home Videos at 7 pm
Sunday, May 22: American Idol “Grand Finale” at 8 PM