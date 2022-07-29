GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Warm those vocals up, and prepare for the audition of your lives! ABC recently announced Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Ryan Seacrest’s return as judges and hosts for season 6 of “American Idol”.

As with any search to find the nation’s next superstar, the invitation to audition is open to singers and musicians across all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. The “Idol Across America” tour kicks off on Wednesday, Aug. 3, through Wednesday, Sept. 14, and contestants have the opportunity to audition in “easier than ever” ways, according to ABC.

Here’s what you need to know!

P.S.-Good luck to all West Michiganders planning to audition and ready to make their marks!

Ways to audition

Sign-up for live virtual auditions Photo courtesy of Getty images This year, Idol hopefuls can audition by signing up for an audition date in their respective state. Click here to register. Pre-record your audition & upload it! Photo courtesy of Getty images There’s no need to wait for your state’s audition day if you’d prefer not to. Singers itching to showcase their talents can upload an audition at any time! Submit an audition video online, via American Idol’s portal, or supply a URL from an audition uploaded to (Instagram, Tik Tok, YouTube, etc.).

Idol Across America state auditions schedule:

‘First 500’ VIP Event (Aug. 3)

Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina (Aug. 5)

Florida, Michigan , Virginia, West Virginia (Aug. 8)

, Virginia, West Virginia (Aug. 8) Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas (Aug. 10)

Connecticut, New Jersey, New York (Aug. 12)

Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi ( Aug. 15)

Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee (Aug. 17)

Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington (Aug. 19)

Open Call: Nationwide (Aug. 22)

Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin (Aug. 24)

Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming (Aug. 26)

Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C. (Aug. 29)

Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont (Aug. 31)

Open Call: The South (Sept. 7)

Open Call: East Coast (Sept. 9)

Open Call: West & Midwest (Sept. 12)

Open Call: Nationwide (Sept. 14)

Eligibility Requirements

According to “American Idol”, contestants must be 15 or older as of September 15, 2022, to audition. Click here to read full eligibility requirements.