GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Jimmy Kimmel is inviting a new group of well-known celebs onto “Jimmy Kimmel Live” throughout the week! Each weeknight from Monday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 21, join us at 10 pm on ABC 4 West Michigan to enjoy a “diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians, and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band!

Here is a look at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest list! Information provided by ABC:



Monday, Oct. 17

Amy Schumer (“Whore Tour”) and Charlamagne Tha God (“Hell of a Week) stop by! Plus, Run The Jewels entertains the audience with a musical performance.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

David Letter and Tracy Morgan are in the building!

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Mila Kunis (“Luckiest Girl Alive”) and Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) are visiting, and successful American rapper Future takes the stage!

Thursday, Oct. 20

Ben Stiller (“Severance”), Desus Nice, and American comedian Jon Stewart appear on the late-night talk show. Then Yeah Yeah Yeahs gives a musical performance.

Friday, Oct. 21

American actor, director, and producer Jason Bateman visits to catch up with Jimmy. Then, Action Bronson performs a musical selection.

Tune in at 10 pm on ABC 4 West Michigan.