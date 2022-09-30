GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Since 1989, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (AFV), currently hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, has made audiences from around the world erupt with laughter! And on Saturday, Oct. 1, the “longest-running primetime entertainment show in ABC history” will debut its 33rd season.

Exciting changes on season 33 of “America’s Funniest Home Videos”!

This year, contestants and viewers are in for a thrill with the announcement of new changes. As previously reported by TVLine, AFV will welcome live guests back to its studio for the first time in two years. Additionally, this season’s contestants will walk away with double prize money. Cha-ching!

According to AFV’s website, “a weekly $20,000 first-place prize” will be given to the “funniest or most unusual video as voted upon by the in-studio audience.” Additionally, prize winners move up to another round in hopes of earning a $100,000 prize. By the end of the season, all $100,000 prize winners will vie for a Grand Prize vacation package. This season, the Grand Prize includes a magical vacation on Disney’s cruise line!

AMERICA’S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS – (ABC/James Clark) ALFONSO RIBEIRO

What to expect during AFV’s season premiere?

In preparation for AFV’s upcoming new season, ABC teased a glimpse of the premiere. At 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, it’s all about “magic tricks gone wrong. Plus, kids say the funniest things, including telling their parents they need a new mom because theirs is getting old and that their mom is old enough to do the dishes herself when asked to help.”

Where to watch season 33 of America’s Funniest Home Videos?

West Michiganders can tune into new episodes of AFV on Saturdays at 7 p.m. on ABC 4. Episodes will be available for streaming the next day on Hulu.

For more information on “America’s Funniest Home Videos”, and its upcoming season, visit the show’s official website.