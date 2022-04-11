GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- “American Idol’s” Top 24 competes from paradise for the second night in the row! Beginning at 8 pm on Monday, April 11, the contestants will provide incredible performances from Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii to secure their spots in the Top 20. According to ABC, pop star Bebe Rexha also joins in the fun by mentoring Idol hopefuls “as they belt out unforgettable tunes.” Watch to see which vocalists make it to the next round!

What happened during round one of the Top 24 performances?

During part one, Jimmie Allen, Season 10 Idol alum, visited the contestants to provide mentorship. Allen gave “sound advice to aspiring superstars vying for America’s vote, marking the first-time overnight voting opened to audiences at home,” ABC said. Allen also graced the Idol stage to perform “Down Home” on the beach! Catch his performance on American Idol’s YouTube and refer to the links below to watch performances from the Top 24!

Top 24 Part 1 performances:

Coming up on “American Idol’s Season 20’s Top 20”

The competition heats up as the Top 24 dwindles to the Top 20. The contestants head back to Hollywood for what ABC calls “a shocking night of reveals. Last week’s votes are in, and season 20’s Top 20, hand-picked by America, will be revealed.” The remaining singers will perform for idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, and America will once again vote for their favorite Idol hopefuls. Stay tuned for the Top 20 reveal at 8 pm on Sunday, April 17!

Enjoy new episodes of “American Idol” on ABC 4 West Michigan!