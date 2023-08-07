GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC)- Are you a singer who has always dreamt of competing on American Idol? Have a voice of gold and an undeniable talent the world needs to hear? Well, the day has come to make those dreams a potential reality! “Idol Across America,” a virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, is underway, and Michiganders can audition live for an “American Idol” producer on Monday, Aug. 7!

Warm up those vocals, tune those instruments, shake off those nerves and show off your abilities. Melissa Elfar, a senior producer for “American Idol,” joins Morgan Poole to share just how easy and fun the virtual audition process is for participants and judges alike.

“This show and this process, I mean, it’s unbelievable! I feel so honored and humbled to be a part of it,” Elfar says. “It really makes dreams come true and changes lives.”

Changing lives one ‘American Idol’ season at a time

The most recent dream to become a reality was that of Iam Tongi, an 18-year-old Hawaii native crowned American Idol’s season 21 winner. Tongi made history as the first Pacific Islander to win the competition.

(ABC/Eric McCandless) IAM TONGI

His Feb. 19 audition is currently the most viewed Idol performance ever, amassing nearly 22 million views, and his Idol journey began with an “Idol Across America” audition.

Tongi’s life-changing experience proves that with drive and deep passion, becoming the next singing sensation is never out of reach. So, to all of our talented Michiganders, may your incredible journey to “American Idol” also begin!

How do I audition for ‘Idol Across America?’

According to Elfar, contestants can sign-up for any state’s audition date of preference on the “American Idol” audition page here. Once registered, participants will receive a Zoom invite link to join an audition room with the show’s producers.

“It’ll be a live virtual audition, so you’ll actually get to speak with a producer, audition, show us what you’ve got, and that’s how it is! It’s that simple. You could be on your phone, on your computer, in your bedroom, or the kitchen. You could be anywhere,” she says.

According to the show’s audition page, participants must be at least 15 years old to register, and additional eligibility requirements apply. Find more information here and read frequently asked questions here.

How can I stand out during my ‘Idol Across America’ audition?

Elfar’s golden advice for making a lasting impression is to be yourself.

“Be your authentic self. Don’t do what you think we want, or you think people want,” she says. In other words, you don’t have to dress a certain way, sound a certain way or try to imitate someone else.

“This is your audition,” Elfar adds. Everyone who auditions is encouraged to let their “authentic self truly shine.”

(ABC/Eric McCandless)

Best of luck to all Michiganders and participants!

Season seven of “American Idol” on ABC (season 22 overall) will be returning to our television screens with beloved judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, and host Ryan Seacrest. Stay tuned for the premiere date.