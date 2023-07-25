GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It is official! Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are returning to the judge’s seats for season seven of “American Idol” on ABC. Also joining in on the search to discover the next singing sensation is American media personality and host Ryan Seacrest. ABC revealed the exciting news in a statement released on Tuesday afternoon.

What’s in store for season seven of ‘American Idol’ on ABC?

The nationwide search for the next superstar kicks off with “Idol Across America auditions,” a live virtual audition process, allowing participants to “showcase their talents face-to-face with an ‘American Idol’ producer, from anywhere in America, across any official audition date, for a chance to proceed to the judge audition round of the competition,” ABC says.

New this year, for the first time in “Idol Across America” history, is the opportunity for participants to perform under their specific genre of interest.

How can I sign-up for the ‘Idol Across America’ auditions?

Idol hopefuls can sign up for a VIP spot during the First 700 event. Additional audition dates are listed below and fall audition dates are forthcoming.

Photo courtesy of Getty images.

“Idol Across America” 2023 audition dates/schedule:

Aug. 2: First 700 VIP Event

Aug. 4: Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina

Aug. 7: Florida, Michigan, Virginia and West Virginia

Aug. 9: Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Texas

Aug. 11: Open Call for singer-songwriters

Aug. 14: Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada and Washington

Aug. 16: Alabama, Arkansas, Lousiana and Mississippi

Aug. 18: Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Maine and New Hampshire

Aug. 21: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming

Aug. 23: Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Pennslyvania

Aug. 25: Open Call for Country & Rock

Aug. 28: Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin

Aug. 30: Open Call for The South Pt.1

Sept. 6: Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Washington D.C., Rhode Island, Vermont and Massachusetts

Sept. 8: Open Call for Pop, R&B & Soul

For more details on specific dates, eligibility requirements, terms and conditions and more, visit americanidol.com/auditions.

What if I miss my state’s audition date?

That’s okay! According to ABC, “those interested in auditioning may do so on any ‘Idol Across America’ date, regardless of location.

When does season seven of ‘American Idol’ premiere?

ABC hasn’t released an official premiere date and time yet; however, West Michiganders can tune in on ABC 4!