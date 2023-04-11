GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- When watching any episode of “American Idol”, viewers can expect to see incredible talent and musical performances, heartwarming interactions between judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and the contestants, and tons of unforgettable moments. However, during Monday night’s “Show Stopper/Final Judgement Part 2” episode, the Idol hopefuls and America were in for a major plot twist!

What happened during “Showstopper/Final Judgement Part 2?”

During Monday night’s episode, the contestants performed with a band for the first time in hopes of landing America’s vote. And, in the final judgment, two pairs of contestants faced off with the judges to determine whether the singers would secure a spot in the next round.

Usually, the Idol hopefuls sing their hearts out to enter the Top 24, but this time around the judges make a special exception! Because there is “so much talent this season,” Katy, Luke and Lionel increase the Top 24 to the Top 26 which granted Matt Wilson and Colin Stough another shot at becoming the next Idol.

AMERICAN IDOL (Showstopper/Final Judgement Part 2) (ABC/Eric McCandless) MATT WILSON, IAM TONGI, COLIN

Which “American Idol” contestants are in the Top 26?

1. Colin Stough

2. Dawson Wayne

3. Elijah McCormick (Platinum ticket winner)

4. Emma Busse

5. Elise Kristine

6. Hannah Nicolaisen

7. Haven Madison

8. Iam Tongi

9. Kaeyra

10. Lucy Love

11. Marybeth Byrd

12. Megan Danielle

13. Matt Wilson

14. Mariah Faith

15. Malik Heard

16. Michael Williams

17. Nailyah Serenity

18. Nutsa

19. Olivia Soli

20. Oliver Steele

21. PJAE

22. Tyson Venegas (Platinum ticket winner)

Warren Peay

24. Wé Ani

25. Zachariah Smith

26. TBA

Coming up on the “Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii Part #1” episode

AMERICAN IDOL (Showstopper/Final Judgement Part 2) (Photo courtesy of ABC/Eric McCandless)

The Top 26 are in for another surprise as the judges reveal where the competition will take them next! In a trailer uploaded to American Idol’s YouTube, Katy shares that the group will travel from the “freezing cold to the incredible beach of Aulani at Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina Hawaii!”

According to ABC, during the forthcoming episode airing at 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, America’s favorite singing competition is returning to paradise, and “R&B singer-songwriter Allen Stone mentors Idol hopefuls vying for America’s first open vote of the season.”

Stay tuned for more phenomenal performances and watch along with us on ABC 4 West Michigan!