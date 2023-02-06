GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Get ready to have a few laughs! Fans of ABC’s comedy-centric series are in for a treat as the broadcast company expands its lineup of primetime series. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, viewers can finally watch “Not Dead Yet,” a highly anticipated series starring and executive produced by Gina Rodriguez.

What is “Not Dead Yet?”

According to ABC, “Not Dead Yet” follows the personal and professional journey of Nell Serrano (Gina Rodriguez), a “broke a newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind five years ago.” Nell’s fresh start lands her the only job she can find in the area, writing obituaries for a local newspaper. ABC also teases, “Nell starts getting life advice from some unlikely sources, the dead people whose lives she’s writing about.” To watch an official preview of the ABC comedy, viewers can find the official trailer on YouTube.

“Not Dead Yet” Photo courtesy of ABC/Lara Solanki ANGELA ELAYNE GIBBS, GINA RODRIGUEZ

The cast of “Not Dead Yet”:

Talented actors and actresses joining the “Not Dead Yet” cast are Martin Mull (“Clue”), Ed Begley Jr (“Amsterdam”), Mo Collins (“Fear the Walking Dead”), Deborah S. Craig (“Meet Cute”), Telma Hopkins (“Family Matters”), Don Lake (“Space Force”), Rhea Perlman (“Cheers”), Paula Pell (“Saturday Night Live”), Tony Plana (“Ugly Betty”), Brittany Snow (“X”), and Julia Sweeney (“Saturday Night Live”).

Previously announced cast mates include Hannah Simone as Sam, Lauren Ash as Lexi, Rick Glassman as Edward, Josh Banday as Dennis and Angela Gibbs as Cricket.

Where can I watch “Not Dead Yet?”

Tune into the debut episode “Not Dead Yet” titled “Pilot” from 8:30 to 9 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 8 on ABC 4 West Michigan. And, stick around for the second debut episode titled “Not a Tiger Yet” at 9:30 pm.