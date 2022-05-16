GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- If you are a super fan of ABC’s hit primetime scripted and unscripted series, then you are in luck. The broadcast company recently announced a list of programs it will renew for the 2022-2023 broadcast season! Has your favorite show made the renewal list? See below to find out!

Newly announced renewals for 2022-2023

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” (Season 33)

“American Idol” (Season 6 on ABC)

“The Bachelor” (Season 27)

“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (Season 3)

“Shark Tank” (Season 14)

(ABC/Richard Cartwright) THE GOLDBERGS

Previously announced renewals for 2022-2023

“Abbott Elementary” (Season 2)

“The Goldbergs” (Season 10)

“The Good Doctor” (Season 6)

“Grey’s Anatomy” (Season 19)

“The Rookie” (Season 5)

“Station 19” (Season 6)

Stay tuned for upcoming seasons of these series! And remember, you can enjoy them on ABC 4 West Michigan!

(Information provided by ABC)