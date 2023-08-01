GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- As summer nears its end and fall approaches, ABC is eagerly prepping for the forthcoming season by unveiling its 2023-2024 primetime television schedule!

Viewers can look forward to a “solid lineup of original programming every night with network staples and fan-favorite unscripted series,” the broadcast company announced.

While we wait for specific premiere dates, in addition to timing for previously announced renewals and pickups- “911”, “American Idol,” “The Bachelor,” “Abbott Elementary,” “The Conners,” “The Good Doctor,” “High Potential,” The Rookie,” “Station 19,” “Will Trent,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Not Dead Yet”- here’s a glimpse of the 2023-2024 unscripted schedule!

Monday

8 p.m.- “Dancing with the Stars” (two hours)

10 p.m.- “The Golden Bachelor”

Tuesday

8 p.m.- “Celebrity Jeopardy!”

9 p.m.- “Bachelor in Paradise” (two hours)

Wednesday

8 p.m.- “Judge Steve Harvey”

9 p.m.- “Abbott Elementary” (Encore)

9:30 p.m.- “Abbott Elementary” (Encore)

10 p.m.- “What Would You Do?”

Thursday

8 p.m.- “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”

9 p.m.- “Press Your Luck”

10 p.m.- “The $100,000 Pyramid”

Friday

8 p.m.- “Shark Tank”

9:01 p.m.- 20/20 (two hours)

Saturday

7:30 p.m.- College Football

Sunday

7 p.m.- “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8 p.m.- “The Wonderful World of Disney” (three hours)