GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Join ABC in celebrating 100 years of Disney! On Sunday, Oct. 15, the broadcast company will air “The Wonderful World of Disney: Disney’s 100th Anniversary Celebration” from 8-10:30 p.m.

Hosted by Kelly Ripa, the two-hour program will feature an episode of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” followed by moments that will include exclusive moments featuring Ripa and sneak peeks of upcoming Disney projects, ABC revealed. The special also features the world broadcast premieres of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ new animated short film, “Once Upon a Studio,” and Oscar-winning feature, “Encanto.”

West Michiganders can tune in on ABC 4!

Learn more about “Once Upon a Studio” and “Encanto” through synopses provided by ABC:

About ‘Once Upon a Studio‘

MOANA – From Walt Disney Animation Studios. (Disney)

An all-star ensemble of beloved characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios come together in “Once Upon a Studio” for a joyful, entertaining and emotional reunion as they assemble for a spectacular group photo to mark Disney’s 100th anniversary.

Featuring 543 characters from more than 85 Disney feature-length and short films, “Once Upon a Studio” welcomes heroes and villains, princes and princesses, sidekicks and sorcerers—in all-new hand-drawn and CG animation—to celebrate 10 decades of storytelling, artistry and technological achievements.

“Once Upon a Studio” is directed by Dan Abraham and Trent Correy and produced by Yvett Merino and Bradford Simonsen.

About ‘Encanto‘

This image released by Disney shows Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, in a scene from the animated film “Encanto.” (Disney via AP)

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.

The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

The film features songs by Emmy®, GRAMMY® and Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and is directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, co-directed by Charise Castro Smith, and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino; Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film.