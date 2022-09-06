GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Fall is on the horizon, as well as the return and debut of several ABC series. Ahead of their upcoming premieres, ABC is giving viewers a taste of its new primetime shows during a “Fall Preview Special” airing at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

During the preview special, hosted by the cast of “Home Economics”, viewers will get “an early look at a new drama series, “Alaska Daily” starring Oscar Winner Hilary Swank, as well as the latest addition to “The Rookie” franchise led by Niecy Nash-Bets, “The Rookie: Feds,” ABC says.

In addition to these previews, fans of “Grey’s Anatomy”, “Bachelor in Paradise”, and “Abbott Elementary” can enjoy a glimpse of what’s to come during the season premieres of these hit series!

What is “Alaska Daily”?

Debuts at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6

ALASKA – (ABC/Darko Sikman) HILARY SWANK, GRACE DOVE

According to ABC, Alaska Daily follows the journey of a “recently disgraced reporter who leaves her high-profile New York Life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.”

The series stars Hilary Swank (Eileen Fitzgerald), Jeff Perry (Stanley Cornik), Matt Malloy (Bob Young), Meridith Holzman (Claire Muncy), Grace Dove (Rosalind “Roz” Friendly), Pable Castelblanco (Gabriel Martin), Ami Park (Jieun Park), and Craig Frank (Austin Greene).

What is “The Rookie: Feds”?

Debuts at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27

You’ve heard of “The Rookie”, and now it’s time to gear up for the spinoff “The Rookie: Feds”. “Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack”, ABC reveals.

Starring in this new series is Niecy Nash-Betts (Simone Clark), Frankie Faison (Christopher “Cutty” Clark), and Felix Solis (Special Agent Matthew Garza).

Which “Home Economics” cast members are hosting the “Fall Preview Special”?

Sasheer Zamata, Topher Grace, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, and Caitlin McGee are hosting the special from 8:30- 9 p.m.!

Where can I tune into the “Fall Preview Special”?

Michiganders can tune into the “Fall Preview Special” on their favorite channel, ABC 4 West Michigan!