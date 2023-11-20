GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Swifties, it’s time to unite in the ballroom! From 8-10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20, “Dancing with the Stars” is airing an exciting episode to fulfill your “Wildest Dreams!” It’s “A Celebration of Taylor Swift.”

Everything in store for ‘A Celebration of Taylor Swift’ on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

The six remaining couples are ready to “Shake it Off” in the ballroom and “make the whole place shimmer with a night of red-hot performances to the gorgeous tunes of multi-GRAMMY award-winning recording artist Taylor Swift,” ABC shares.

The remaining couples include:

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber

(Disney/Christopher Willard) ALYSON HANNIGAN, SASHA FARBER

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

(Disney/Christopher Willard) ARIANA MADIX, PASHA PASHKOV

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev

(Disney/Christopher Willard) ARTEM CHIGVINTSEV, CHARITY LAWSON

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold

(Disney/Christopher Willard) HARRY JOWSEY, RYLEE ARNOLD

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach

(Disney/Christopher Willard) DANIELLA KARAGACH, JASON MRAZ

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy

(Disney/Christopher Willard) XOCHITL GOMEZ, VAL CHMERKOVSKY

And the evening of surprises doesn’t end with performing to Swift’s infamous tunes! During the episode, Mandy Moore, longstanding “Dancing with the Stars” choreographer and lead choreographer of the Taylor Swift the Eras Tour, will make an appearance as a guest judge alongside renowned ballroom experts Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

How can I cast a vote during ‘A Celebration of Taylor Swift’ on ‘Dancing with the Stars?’

(Disney/Christopher Willard) ALFONSO RIBEIRO, JULIANNE HOUGH

According to ABC, “fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the EST/CST time zones. Online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories, and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans with a participating U.S. wireless carrier can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text).”

Eliminations are determined by combining live votes with the judges’ scores.

How can I watch ‘A Celebration of Taylor Swift’ on ‘Dancing with the Stars?’

West Michiganders can tune in on ABC 4 West Michigan!