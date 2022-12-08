GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Reba McEntire is a household name who has broken glass ceilings in a male-dominated music industry, all while sporting red hair and a “sassy style.” She is named the “Queen of Country,” and ABC News will give the icon her flowers through its documentary series “Superstar.”

The one-hour special, airing at 10 pm on Thursday, Dec. 8, “explores the experiences, triumphs and losses that made Reba McEntire a household name,” ABC said.

Viewers will delve into Reba’s humble beginnings on an Oklahoma cattle ranch, her journey to building an entertainment empire, her former and current love life, and how she has navigated loss. New details of how she dealt with the tragic plane crash that ended the lives of her tour manager and seven band members will also be shared, ABC teased.

In addition, rare behind-the-scenes photos, videos, and candid interviews with 14 artists will also highlight admiration for the entertainer’s career and reveal the grit and determination she has bestowed to become a notable singer and actor. Celebrity appearances include conversations with Carrie Underwood, Wynonna Judd, Tony Brown, Vince Gil, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Melissa Peterman, Miranda Lambert, Nick Jonas, Luke Combs, Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Dolly Parton and Kristin Chenoweth.

“Superstar” will broadcast to West Michiganders on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10 pm on ABC 4 and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.

(Information provided by ABC/ dgepress)