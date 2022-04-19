GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Just when you think you’re already hooked on too many primetime ABC shows to watch, the broadcasting company is adding another to enjoy weekly! If you’re a fan of crime shows, thriller series, and engaging storytelling, then you may want to keep “Who Do You Believe” on your radar!

What is this series about?

According to ABC, “Who Do You Believe” is an innovative new series featuring, “simultaneous storytelling to take viewers through compelling true-crime cases from dual perspectives. In each episode, the audience steps into the shoes of two contrasting narratives to hear the recounts directly from the victims and criminals with never-before-revealed details.

Then the viewer plays armchair detective to deduce and piece together different versions of the truth. There are two sides to every story – and there’s no telling how far one would go for their marriage, child or way of life. Within this unique storytelling format, every episode culminates by revealing key details from the adjudicated cases leaving you to question: “Who Do You Believe?”

When can I tune in?

The premiere episode of “Who Do You Believe?” airs at 10 pm ET on Tuesday, May 3. Watch on ABC 4 West Michigan. Until then, view a showing of the show’s trailer on YouTube.