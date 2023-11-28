GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- December is upon us, 2023 will end before we know it, and ABC is looking ahead to the New Year by revealing its 2024 midseason premiere dates!

Get ready for a “robust lineup of high-stakes dramas, fan-favorite comedies, unparalleled unscripted series and groundbreaking news hours,” ABC shared. The midseason primetime premiere dates are as follows:

Monday, Jan 22

8 p.m. | “The Bachelor”

10: 01 p.m. | “20/20”

Wednesday, Feb. 7

8 p.m. | “The Conners”

8:30 p.m. | “Not Dead Yet”

9 p.m. | “Abbott Elementary”

10 p.m. | “Judge Steve Harvey”

Sunday, Feb 18

8 p.m. | “American Idol”

10 p.m. | “What Would You Do?”

Tuesday, Feb. 20

8 p.m. | “Will Trent”

9 p.m. | “The Rookie”

10 p.m. | “The Good Doctor”

Thursday, March 14

8 p.m. | “9-1-1”

9 p.m. | “Grey’s Anatomy”

10 p.m. | “Station 19”

(Additional programming TBA in the coming weeks)

Mark your calendars for these dates and tune into the premieres on ABC 4 West Michigan.