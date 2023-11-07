GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Music legend Dolly Parton is opening up like never before on ABC News’ upcoming 15th annual CMA Awards special titled, “Dolly Parton: From Rhinestones to Rock & Roll!”

For one hour, viewers will tune into the Country Music Hall of Famer’s candid conversation with ABC News’ Robin Roberts, and plenty of must-see moments are in store.

During the special airing from 10:01-11 p.m., Dolly Parton will detail her life experiences and ever-evolving career.

Dolly Parton, March 2023. (Photo: WATE)

While the 77-year-old is still deemed the Queen of Country Music, she’s expanding her title to rockstar. As previously announced, Parton is releasing a rock album, “Rockstar,” on Friday, Nov.17, which includes “dozens of collaborations and iconic rock anthems covers, while opening up about recording the album and entering the rock genre more than 50 years since her career debut on the Nashville country music scene,” ABC shares.

And if you think music is the only topic of conversation, you’re in for another treat.

In addition to discussing her prolific career trajectory as a singer-songwriter, musician, actor, and businesswoman, she’s also taking viewers down memory lane to relive some of her most iconic looks that have shaped her stage and screen persona.

Catch a preview of the special on ABC News’ YouTube here and tune in from 10:01-11 p.m. on ABC 4 West Michigan.